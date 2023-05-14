Mother, daughter make history as the first to pilot an international flight together





A mother and daughter are making history at 42,000 feet. Teri Eidson and her daughter Nicole McCallister have always been close, but this Mother’s Day, their bond is soaring to new heights. The pair can now claim their place in history after becoming the first mother-daughter team to pilot an international flight. “You’re looking everywhere after we leveled off and wow. We’re both up here flying this big plane, that was a warm-up feeling. I loved it,” Eidson said. Late last month, FedEx pilots made a 14 1/2 hour, nearly 7,000 mile trip from Memphis to Incheon, South Korea. Eidson served as captain while McCallister took over for takeoff and landing. “It was one of the best landings I’ve had,” McCallister said. “At that point, it was funny because my mom was sitting next to me, but I also reflected on what my mom said which was like I know I’m going to do well and that’s what I’ve been working towards.” At a young age, McCallister admired her mother’s aviation career, so she became an Air Force pilot and eventually joined Eidson at FedEx. “My mom inspires me in so many ways,” McCallister said. “I just remember as a child, she was always there and as an adult she was always here.” Now a mother herself, McCallister reflects on how her mother did it all. Eidson said the trip was worth every minute. “Being a mom and doing this job — doing any job — it’s not easy to find that fine balance of being able to do both and being able to do both well ,” she said. Their message to mothers everywhere is to let your dreams fly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/mother-daughter-make-history-co-piloting-international-flight-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

