Artificial intelligence expert taps UN officials to learn how to build a global AI regulatory body





An artificial intelligence expert said he is consulting with United Nations and UNESCO officials on how to create an international agency to regulate artificial intelligence technologies. “I think the UN, UNESCO, places like that have been thinking about this for a long time, and I’m consulting with some people in those organizations,” said Gary Marcus, who hosts the podcast focused on AI, “Men vs. Machines with Gary Marcus.” WATCH: AI EXPERT SAYS UNITED NATIONS CONSULTED TO ESTABLISH GLOBAL AU REGULATORY BODY SEE MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE “A lot of it has to be behind the scenes because there’s a lot of parties to please and balance and so on,” said Marcus, who directed Uber’s AI Labs from 2016-2017 and co-author of the book “Rebooting AI: Building Artificial Intelligence We Can Trust”. “But I would say that the progress has been really spectacular.” Marcus hopes an international agency will help limit AI-generated misinformation and other potential risks associated with the technology’s sudden advancement. Bad actors can use artificial intelligence software to “write billions of misinformation in a single day” or trick people into committing cybercrime, Marcus recently told Fox News. The agency he envisions would solicit public opinion as part of its decision-making processes. ““I think if we want to build an international organization, it can’t just be rich, high-profile people making decisions for everyone else,” the author of AI told Fox News. “There must be communication channels with different sectors of society. and around the world”. ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: WHAT IS IT USED FOR? Marcus said he has received “a lot of interest” from unspecified governments and individuals “volunteer to help” since he first floated the idea of ​​forming a global body to regulate AI last month. “I already have lots and lots of people talking to me about it,” the cognitive scientist told Fox News. While he’s not sure how an international AI agency would incorporate public feedback, Marcus said he’s using Twitter to experiment with the idea. “We’ve run a space on Twitter and we’re going to run another where we’ve gotten input from the community,” he told Fox News. Another challenge: Forming an AI regulatory body on a global scale would require significant funding. “We need money,” he said. “We need some philanthropists maybe to get started.” “It’s still a long way off,” Marcus told Fox News. “It’s a big request, but I think it’s the right time.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP To see the full interview, click here. To listen to Marcus’ podcast, Click here .

