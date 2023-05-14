China and Russia are increasing their military cooperation, Japan’s foreign minister warns





STOCKHOLM (AP) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe cannot be separated from that in the Indo-Pacific region since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. . Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Hayashi said Russia’s war in Ukraine had shaken the foundations of the international order and must be met with a united response from the international community. Otherwise, similar challenges will arise in other regions, and the existing order that has supported our peace and prosperity could be fundamentally overturned, Hayashi said. Japan staunchly backs Ukraine in the war, but China says it remains neutral while declaring a borderless relationship with Moscow and blaming the US and NATO for provoking the conflict. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, in March at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Hayashi accused Beijing of continuing and intensifying its unilateral efforts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas by force and increasing its military activities around Taiwan. In addition, China and Russia are strengthening their military cooperation, including joint flights of their bombers and joint naval exercises near Japan, Hayahshi said. China, which claims most of the South China Sea as well as islands held by Japan in the East China Sea, says it has the right to defend its sovereignty and development interests. Hayashi also warned that North Korea was escalating provocations in the region by conducting ballistic missile launches with an unprecedented frequency and manner. He joined dozens of ministers from the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region for the meeting north of the Swedish capital. China was not invited to the talks. “Since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the security situation here in Europe and the security situation in the Pacific are inseparable,” Hayashi said as he arrived. Several Indo-Pacific countries, including India and Pakistan, have called for an end to the war in Ukraine, but have not condemned Russia for it. We all try to deal with it in our own different ways, said Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar. I think one lesson that a country like Pakistan has learned is that conflict penetration is never the solution; that we want an end to hostilities, an end to conflict, so that people can go back to building lives instead of destroying more lives. Most EU countries have offered military support to Ukraine and the bloc has imposed sanctions on Russia. Asked if the EU was hoping to persuade Indo-Pacific countries to align with the bloc’s stance on the conflict, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: We don’t want to persuade anyone. We just want to share our analysis of the causes and consequences of the war. He dismissed a question about whether it was possible to have a meaningful dialogue with Indo-Pacific countries without China, saying the EU had many other options to talk to Beijing. We can perfectly well discuss the Indo-Pacific without China,” Borrell said. This does not mean that we neglect China. This does not mean that we want to replace China. I don’t see where the problem is.

