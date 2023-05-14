Best things to do at ICON Park Orlando on International Drive

You must experience ICON Park on International Drive, from family fun to date night to a night out with friends, there is something for everyone!

ICON Park is a 20-acre, open-air entertainment destination featuring lots of fun adventures for the whole family.

Located in the heart of Orlando’s entertainment district on International Drive, ICON Park offers free admission and free parking, with more than 50 amazing restaurants, interesting bars, boutique shops and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel , a jaw. -Falling the observation wheel that rises 400 feet 40 stories in the air.

As well as The Wheel, ICON Park offers many amazing attractions including the SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and the Orlando Museum of Illusions.

ICON Park also offers a diverse mix of lunch, dinner and late-night eateries that cater to a wide variety of tastes and cuisines. Find a unique collection of shopping and dining kiosks and explore each location as you stroll under the holiday lights along the brick promenade.

withdrawals

ICON Park offers several world-class attractions, including The Wheel, a stunning observation wheel that is 400 meters high, the famous wax museum Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, In The Game, 7D Motion Theater, Museum of Illusions and the toddler-sized Pearl Express Train (for your little ones and even the little at heart)!

Wheel

This stunning 400-foot-tall observation wheel gives you a view of Orlando like no other, view Orlando views and all attractions from the comfort of your capsule on an exciting 18-minute ride.

The wheel at ICON Park is equipped with 64,000 color-changing LEDs used for unique light shows, see after dark.

The Great Florida Road Trip at The Wheel

The Great Florida Road Trip will take visitors on a nostalgic holiday in mid-century Florida. Part game, part educational opportunity, this experience will spotlight Florida’s legacy as an entertainment and tourism destination. Guests will travel on a journey that highlights historic sites that have drawn visitors for decades.

Each participant will receive a camera as equipment to photograph destinations and earn points while taking a spin around The Wheel. One winner from each capsule will receive a $5 gift card to use at the in-game Arcade inside the wheelhouse.





Madame Tussauds Orlando

This is the only place to get up close and personal with the biggest celebrities and enjoy the glitz and glamor of Hollywood life. Dazzle your friends with the ultimate selfie as you pose with Taylor Swift, go GOOOAL with Neymar, fly back through history to meet our greatest leaders and save the world with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. And you can join in the waxy fun by making your own wax hand to take home!

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

Come face to face with thousands of fish, sharks, sea turtles and more. Prepare for a world of glittering scales, huge tentacles and razor-sharp teeth. Get ready to dive deep into the oceans, explore our 360-degree ocean tunnel, meet our friendly rescue sea turtle and touch exotic starfish and anemones. You can even go behind the scenes and see everything that goes into keeping an aquarium running.

Orlando Museum of Illusions

Prepare to suspend disbelief as reality wizards will turn your world upside down (literally). Located in over 20 countries around the world, the Museum of Illusions is internationally renowned for bringing optical magic to life through impressive and unforgettable exhibits that invite you to step outside the laws of nature.

Action Arena Max

This is the place for high intensity and engaging entertainment. The 8,000-square-foot entertainment center features a variety of experiences and a selection of beer and wine. Rain or Shine, there’s fun for everyone, including extreme virtual reality with zero lag, ax throwing, adventure rooms, escape room and more!



In Game

Enjoy great attractions including a stunning mirror maze, 7D Motion Theater, breathtaking virtual reality experiences, great games, prizes and more!

Carousel on the promenade

There is nothing more spectacular than the Carousel on the Promenade! It’s a 36-foot, handcrafted masterpiece with detailed carvings and 30 different animal figures, including horses, reindeer, rabbits, zebras and more. The attraction also features two wheelchair benches, making it suitable for guests of all ages and handicapped accessible.

Pearl Express Train

The Pearl Express train tour lets you enjoy all the sights, sounds and smells of ICON Park. Fun for all ages, the train runs in front of The Wheelhouse all day. Toddlers and the young at heart will appreciate this unforgettable fun-filled experience.

Food

ICON Park offers a diverse mix of restaurants for lunch, dinner and late-night bites.

Breakfasts always seem a little brighter after a visit to iCafe de Paris, which serves delicious French crepes and other sweet and savory breakfast treats.

Tapa Toro’s nightly flamenco shows will have your toes tapping as you enjoy authentic Spanish cuisine shared around a paella pit. Some of the best fajitas and margaritas in town can be found at Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant. At Sloppy Joes Orlando, they’re all about the tropical, laid-back vibe of the Florida Keys and some great live music to bring it all together.

If American fare is more your speed, ICON Park has plenty of popular favorites like Buffalo Wild Wings, Outback Steakhouse and Carrabbas Italian Grill. Blake Sheltons Ole Red Orlando boasts some of the country’s hottest acts, though the real star of the show is their made-from-scratch fried chicken.

You can satisfy your sweet tooth with a stop at Shake Shack, or Sugar Factory.

Looking for the best place to get wet at Happy Hour? Yard House boasts 140 domestic, craft and imported beers on tap and a range of handcrafted cocktails on their extensive menu.

shopping

ICON Park has a variety of boutiques and casual kiosks whose offerings range from stylish sunglasses to gift items.

The unique collection of shopping and dining options will delight you as you explore each location as you stroll under the holiday lights along the ICON Parks Brick Promenade.

Shopping options include The Wheelhouse Gift Shop where you can take away memories of your ICON Park experience featuring exclusive Florida plush, unique apparel and souvenir items, plus kids and kids at heart can experience a unique world of wonder and stories by created Build-A- Toys inspired by the bear.

