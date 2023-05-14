



CNN

–



The expiration of a Covid-related border restriction policy known as Title 42 has so far brought fewer migrant arrivals than expected, southern border communities have reported, but concerns remain about overcrowded migrant processing and detention facilities.

Laredo’s mayor said on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday that the community welcomed about 700 immigrants Saturday, as well as some overflow from El Paso and Brownsville. The city is not overwhelmed at this point, Mayor Victor Trevio said, but challenges remain.

Until we see the numbers in Border Patrol detention centers go down, then we can say the episode is over, he said.

Trevio, who is a doctor, also pointed out that families are coming across the border, which increases the likelihood that medical care will be needed for children.

Because we don’t have a pediatric intensive care unit in our city, that makes it worrisome because it was at capacity most of the time in our hospitals and ambulances sometimes have to wait outside the emergency room for an hour or two before we can. treat patients, he said.

Title 42 is a controversial Trump-era policy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that allowed authorities to quickly deport migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. The policy ended Thursday night along with the national coronavirus public health emergency.

Pictured: Growth at the US-Mexico border

Officials had warned that its end could result in a surge in migrants that would worsen an already challenging humanitarian crisis on the southern border. Federal and local authorities braced for an influx, with thousands of personnel from federal agencies sent to the border to support local authorities.

Over the past week, the ten-day average is 9,087, with May 8, 9, 10 all surpassing 10,000 arrests with a daily average in custody of 23,646, a senior Customs and Border Protection official told a court. filed on Friday.

Authorities had expected immigration encounters to increase to an average of 2,000-14,000 a day, said one official, Matthew J. Hudak, deputy chief of the US Border Patrol.

It’s not the numbers we originally expected, and we hope it continues, said Mayor Javier Villalobos of McAllen, which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas.

In El Paso, which has seen hundreds of immigrants sleeping on the sidewalks after a recent surge in arrivals, Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city has so far seen a smooth transition from Title 42, but is still preparing for what the future may hold.

“We know we still have to prepare for the unknown because we don’t know what’s going to happen next week and it’s going to continue to happen day by day,” Lesser said.

His community is currently getting the resources it needs from the state and federal government, he said on Face the Nation on Sunday.

We all know the immigration process is broken, there are no ifs and buts about it, but we are getting the resources we need because our city and the southern border couldn’t do it without federal help, Leeser said.

While border officials did not see a significant influx of migrants on Friday, US authorities warn that detention facilities may still be dangerously overcrowded. As of Friday afternoon, about 23,400 migrants were in Border Patrol custody, down slightly from earlier in the week, according to a Homeland Security official.

Many who go to the US make long and dangerous journeys in the hope of finding better and safer lives. Experts say migrants may be fleeing violence, immigrating for economic opportunity or to reunite with family members.

Thousands of immigrants for weeks sheltered around El Paso’s Sacred Heart church before the expiration of Title 42. Father Rafael Garcia, the church’s pastor, said the number of immigrants has dwindled in recent days.

The numbers have really dropped, Garcia told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday. I don’t have an answer, but the fact is around our church and even within our shelter, our numbers have dropped and it was getting higher day by day.

Most of the migrants his church has encountered recently had traveled from Venezuela, where some described struggling to survive on the equivalent of $5 to $10 a month, the pastor said.

It is not an easy decision for them to come, but they all believe they cannot survive at home, he added. Their desire, usually from everyone, they say I want to work. I want to be able to start a new life. I want to return the money to my family still in Venezuela. This is almost the common theme.

Immigrants arriving at the El Paso church also describe a perilous journey to get there, Garcia said.

Some have been kidnapped, some have been molested in various ways, he said.

Those arriving at his church include injured people in need of emergency care, Garcia said, as well as pregnant mothers. in their third trimester who have made the arduous journey through Mexico for a chance to immigrate to the US.

It is a real crisis. It is a real human crisis, he said.

In order to do that, it must be a real serious need to say, I have to leave my country. I can’t be there anymore, said the pastor. This should be taken into account.

Those who reach a border checkpoint arrive not knowing whether they will qualify for asylum or return to Mexico or their countries of origin.

With Title 42 now expired, US authorities are relying more on Title 8, a decades-old protocol for asylum seekers that can have longer processing times and harsher consequences for those who cross illegally.

The federal plan was undermined Thursday when a federal judge in Florida temporarily blocked the Biden administration from releasing migrants from the Border Patrol without court notices. The decision blocks a key administration tool for managing the number of migrants in US detention.

Hudak warned in the filing that without measures to release some migrants on bail, the Border Patrol could have more than 45,000 migrants in custody by the end of the month.

Noncitizens held in overcrowded facilities are not only vulnerable to communicable diseases, but this vulnerability is likely to be compounded by several aspects of the noncitizen’s journey, including poor health and nutrition, lack of access to health care, and/or or water, inadequate sanitation, and sanitation services during migration at the southwest border, the filing states.