Turkish news agencies offer mixed results from the election

A pair of media outlets in Turkey reported different partial results from the country’s presidential election on Sunday, with the state news agency showing with three-quarters of the ballot boxes counted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would pull out a victory, but one agency inclined by the opposition. saying the race was headed for a runoff.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said Erdogan was leading with 51% of the vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, had collected 43% after 75% of the ballot boxes had been counted. ANKA news agency said that with ballots counted from 76% of the boxes, Erdogan had won 48% compared to Kilicdaroglu’s 46%.

What you need to know A couple of media outlets in Turkey have given different partial results from the country’s presidential elections The state news agency indicated that with three-quarters of the ballot boxes counted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would claim victory, but an opposition-leaning agency said the race was headed for a runoff. Erdogan has ruled Turkey as either prime minister or president for two decades . On the eve of the election, opinion polls had shown that the increasingly authoritarian leader had left his challenge behind.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face a runoff on May 28.

Further complicating the picture, the opposition accused Anadolu of manipulating the results, insisting that Kilicdaroglu narrowly leads with 47.42% over Erdogan’s 46.80%.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who campaigned on Kilicdaroglu’s behalf, claimed that ruling party monitors were regularly contradicting ballot box results that put Kilicdaroglu ahead.

Erdogan has ruled Turkey as either prime minister or president for two decades. On the eve of the election, opinion polls had shown that the increasingly authoritarian leader had trailed his opponent.

The race, which focused largely on domestic issues such as the economy, civil rights and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people, appeared to be shaping up to be the fiercest re-election bid of the Turkish leaders’ 20-year rule. .

With partial results showing otherwise, members of Kilicdaroglu’s center-left, pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, disputed Anadolu’s numbers, claiming the state agency was biased in favor of Erodgans.

We are ahead, tweeted Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance.

The election could give Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or see him ousted by Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to return Turkey to a more democratic path and repair a failing economy. hit by high inflation and currency devaluation.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which has lost much of its legislative power under Erdogan’s executive presidency. The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s system of government to a parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary elections.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas voters, were eligible to vote. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey as a modern, secular state born from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey is traditionally strong, but the government has cracked down on freedom of expression and assembly since an attempted coup in 2016. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on followers of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen. and launched a wide-scale crackdown on civil servants with suspected links to Gulen and pro-Kurdish politicians.

Internationally, the election was seen as a test of the united opposition’s ability to oust a leader who has concentrated almost all state power in his hands and worked to gain more influence on the world stage.

Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal is set to expire in a few days, and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.

The war in Ukraine inspired Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership as a hedge against possible Russian aggression. But Erdogan has blocked Sweden’s entry into the alliance and demanded concessions, claiming the nation was too soft on followers of the US-based cleric and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkey considers national security threats.

Critics say the presidents’ tough style is responsible for a painful cost-of-living crisis. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as its symbol.

In contrast to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan claims that high interest rates fuel inflation, and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to cut its key rate several times.

Erdogan’s government also faced criticism for its allegedly delayed and stalled response to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that wreaked havoc in 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is thought to have worsened the casualties and misery.

In his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his dominant position over the media to try to woo voters. He accused the opposition of collaborating with terrorists, being drunk and defending LGBTQ+ rights, which he described as threatening traditional family values ​​in the predominantly Muslim nation.

In an effort to secure support from citizens hit hard by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects.

Kilicdaroglu’s Six-Party Nations Alliance pledged to dismantle the executive presidency system, restore the independence of the judiciary and central bank, and reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding in Turkey.

At the polling stations, many voters tried to fold the large ballots, which featured 24 political parties competing for seats in parliament, and put them in envelopes along with the presidential ballot.

It is important for Turkey. It is important for people, said Necati Aktuna, a voter in Ankara. I have voted for the last 60 years. I have not seen a more important election than this.

We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together, Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara, where his supporters cheered President Kilicdaroglu!

Also running for president was Sinan Ogan, a former academic who has the support of an anti-immigrant nationalist party.

In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. About 3 million people left the earthquake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new countries.

Erdogan said voting took place without any problems, including in the provinces affected by the earthquake.

I hope that after counting the evenings… there will be a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy, Erdogan said.

In Diyarbakir, a Kurdish-majority city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived early at his polling station to vote.

God willing, there will be democratic elections, he said. May it be useful in the name of our country.