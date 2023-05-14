Is targeted killing of Israel permissible under international law? – News of Israel

The opening strike of Operation Shield and Arrow that killed three Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza last Monday has reignited the ongoing debate over the legality of targeted killings.

Israel, like other states, is bound by international law. Some of its obligations are due to treaties, but there is also customary IHL — practices generally accepted by states, which treat the practice as if it were law. Israel has ratified the Geneva Conventions, with the exception of the Additional Protocols, but the Supreme Court of Justice views them as customary law. This shows how important the repeated practices of other states are in IHL.

Targeted killings are a somewhat ill-defined term. There is no set definition under International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Some sources treat it simply as a milder term than assassination, others describe it as a military attack against a specific person — particularly terrorists.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says that targeted killing is “the deliberate and premeditated use of deadly force, by a state or organized armed group, against a specific individual outside their physical custody”.

This, like the other definitions, can be applied to most other applications of military force. It is not exclusive to a particular legal or illegal act.

In Israel, it generally refers to a policy of targeting high levels of terrorist organizations. However, this can also be seen as a natural military action in the course of war, rather than a separate category under IHL.

Palestinian rescue workers inspect a house where Islamic Jihad commander Ahmed Abu Daqqa was killed in an Israeli strike, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2023 (Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

How does international humanitarian law consider targeted killings?

There are tools within the framework of IHL to determine the legality of a military attack.

There is little to distinguish the opening strike by Shield and Arrow from attacks carried out later in the operation, except for the continued rocket fire from Gaza. This creates an issue of military necessity, one of the core principles of IHL.

The IDF argues that there was an imminent threat from Islamic Jihad commanders and this created the military need to strike. Killing the commanders reduced the organization’s ability to carry out terrorist attacks.

However, it can also be argued that it has become customary in IHL for terrorist leaders to seek assassination for a more general threat posed by a state. It is debatable whether Osama Bin Laden posed an immediate threat to the United States of America when then-President Barack Obama ordered his assassination. The US claimed it was still operationally active, but did not mention any active operations on the ground. There was little or no reaction to this action. The killing of Gaza’s PIJ leaders can also be seen as degrading terrorist efforts into part of a continuous attack or war against Israel and its citizens.

In discussing targeted killings, sometimes the issue is one of distinction. According to this principle of IHL, a distinction is made between civilians and combatants in attacks and the necessary measures are taken to avoid civilian casualties.

The status of Gaza terrorists is a matter of debate. Some argue that terrorists are illegal combatants but retain the status of civilians. This means that they are only considered combatants when they are directly involved in direct hostilities. In state armed forces, high-ranking officers who do not fight and only command and plan away from the battlefield are generally considered legitimate targets. This likely means that the act of ordering and planning can be considered a direct hostile act.

However, non-state armed groups are also bound by IHL in both international and non-international conflicts. These commanders were part of an organized military force that had a hierarchy, insignia and uniform. Many treat Gaza as a de facto state, and terrorist organizations as the de facto state military force. Western states have targeted Islamic State leaders with increasing regularity, treating them as if they were members of an armed opposition force of known fighters.

Unlike the West Bank, it is hard to argue that Gazans are under occupation, meaning they lack the same protections that illegal fighters have in that state of conflict.

Some are quick to point out that even if there is no debate over whether Islamic Jihad commanders are legitimate targets under IHL as combatants, Israeli strikes have also claimed the lives of civilian family members of terrorists.

This is a matter of applying the principle of proportionality. The military advantage of an attack must outweigh the potential risk of civilian harm. This is determined by a reasonable commander using the best information at the time.

It is difficult to determine without full access to the scope of the imminent threat and an understanding of how commanders fit into the PIJ hierarchy, to determine whether the value of military degradation outweighed the risk to civilians.

These IHL principles of proportionality, distinction and military necessity must apply to all such targeted killings — as they do to all IDF military attacks.

Herein lies the problem with the debate about targeted killings: Despite the discussion of premeditation and precision, the term is more of a pejorative nebula used to cast doubt on a military action rather than carefully explore and weigh the facts of the individual incident.

A label has been made whether one approves of a military strike against a terrorist or not. It is a label that applies to some countries, such as Israel, and is rarely questioned when used by others.