



Ohioans can see the world without leaving the state.

OREGON, Ohio Toledo’s 12th International Festival was held at Oak Shade Grove on Saturday. The goal of the event each year is to increase cultural understanding and showcase different nationalities. “Culture is very important,” said Kevin Ruedy, President of the German-American Society of the Toledo Festival, which helped organize the event. “America, we are the melting pot of the world and everyone, from all their backgrounds, has a reason to celebrate that. This gives them time to show it.” The festival was sponsored by the University of Toledo and Toledo Sister Cities International. Therefore, Toledo’s sister cities took on an extra emphasis in this year’s festivities, with visitors from each attending the event. “I’m Brazilian,” said Dr. Derrick Silva, a dentist in the Toledo area with a booth at the festival. “We saw that the sister cities also had Brazil. We just wanted to come and be part of this community and see all the different nationalities under that umbrella. After twelve years of organizing the event, we are very happy with the result that we had.” All festival goers could sample international food ranging from Polish potato pancakes and Indian samosas to German beer and Chinese tea. There were also cultural performances where people of different nationalities demonstrated some of their cultural traditions. One of the shows featured an ensemble of more than a dozen Chinese musicians playing together. The musicians displayed their culture by playing the folk song Jasmine Flowers on the gu zheng, a large stringed instrument. According to one of the musicians, Jasmine Flowers was chosen because they wanted to share her theme of serenity with their audience. Toledo has sister relations with Toledo, Spain, Londrina, Brazil, Qinhuangdao, China, Szeged, Hungary, Poznan, Poland, Toyohashi, Japan, Tanga, Tanzania, Delmenhorst, Germany, Coinbatore, India and Hyderabad, Pakistan, as well as the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon. Many of the cities with sister city partnerships are in places that have historically had strong ties to Toledo through immigration. The world’s first sister city partnership was established between Toledo, Ohio and Toledo, Spain in 1931. If you missed out, don’t worry. The International Festival is just one of Toledo’s many ethnic festivals taking place this year. Others include: Festival of India, Greek-American Festival, African American Festival, Saint Hyacinth – Picnic St. Charles Polka, Polish summer picnic is scheduled for June 16 and German-American Festival will last from August 25 to 27. There was no information about the International Festival at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo for 2023. It is currently unclear whether there will be an Ethnic Festival in Birmingham in 2023.

