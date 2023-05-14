The ceasefire between Israel and the militants in Gaza seems to be holding

A fragile ceasefire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip it seemed to hold Sunday after five days of fighting that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel.

What you need to know A fragile ceasefire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip appears to be holding after five days of fighting that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel.

As the ceasefire held on Sunday, residents in Gaza surveyed the latest damage to their surroundings, with gaping holes left in apartments that housed the six senior members of Islamic Jihad killed in the round.

Israel lifted most restrictions on residents in southern Israel, which had taken the brunt of the rocket attack

The latest round of fighting in Gaza erupted on Tuesday when Israeli jets killed three senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to earlier rocket launches from Gaza. The killings sparked a barrage of militant fire, and the fire threatened to drag the region into another all-out war until an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire was put in place late Saturday.

While the calm appeared to bring a sense of relief to Gaza’s 2 million residents and the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who have been mostly holed up in bomb shelters in recent days, the agreement did nothing to address the underlying issues that have fueled multiple rounds of fighting between Israel and the groups. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip over the years.

In Gaza, residents surveyed the latest damage to their surroundings, with gaping holes left in apartments that served as shelters, Israel said, for the six senior members of Islamic Jihad killed in the round. Gaza's main cargo crossing with Israel reopened on Sunday after warnings that keeping it closed would force Gaza's only power plant to shut down, deepening an energy crisis.

Israeli officials expressed satisfaction with the latest battle, after killing at least six members of the top Islamic Jihad group in what it says were targeted attacks based on strong intelligence. But at least 13 of those killed in Gaza were civilians, including children as young as 4, as well as women.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said targeted attacks on militant hideouts would reverberate throughout the region.

Israel’s enemies in Gaza and far beyond Gaza know that even if they try to hide, we are able and prepared to reach them at any time, he told a meeting of his cabinet.

Israel has faced criticism in the past from rights groups for civilian casualties in its bombing of Gaza. Israel says it does its utmost to avoid harming civilians in its attacks and says militants operate from within densely populated areas of the territory to fire rockets indiscriminately at Israeli communities.

Even if some of the attacks were accurate, others destroyed the homes of uninvolved Palestinians.

“If they want to target a house, let them target that one. Why destroy the whole neighborhood? Why?” said Mai Sarson, whose house in Deir el-Balah was destroyed in an Israeli attack.

Throughout the fighting, repeated Israeli airstrikes targeting Islamic Jihad and its command centers and rocket launch sites showed no signs of stopping the rockets, prompting Islamic Jihad to declare victory and sending cheering Palestinians into the streets. late Saturday.

The Israeli military reported over 1,400 launches during the fighting, with some rockets reaching the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem areas. Israeli jets hit more than 400 targets, according to a preliminary military report, which also showed that about a fifth of the rockets misfired and landed in Gaza, while most of the rest were either intercepted or landed in open areas. .

An 80-year-old woman and a Palestinian worker working inside Israel were killed by the rocket. A Palestinian human rights group said three people, including two children, were killed in Gaza by errant rockets.

It was the latest in a long series of battles between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since the Islamist militant group Hamas took control of the coastal territory in 2007. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and there have been numerous smaller flare-ups.

The more powerful Hamas has praised Islamic Jihad’s attacks, but has remained on the sidelines during the latest round of fighting, limiting the scope of the conflict. While the de facto government bears responsibility for the deplorable conditions in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Hamas has recently tried to keep a lid on its conflict with Israel. Islamic Jihad, on the other hand, one more ideological and undisciplined militant group associated with violence, has taken the lead in recent rounds of fighting with Israel.

Saturday’s agreement did not address many of the causes of the recurring fighting, including Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza, the large arsenals of weapons held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The violence in Gaza came after more than a year of fighting in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has staged arrest raids at night and Palestinians have carried out repeated attacks. Tensions could rise once again this week when nationalist Israelis hold an annual march through a sensitive area of ​​Jerusalem’s Old City that Palestinians see as provocative.

Israel occupied the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza in the Middle East war of 1967. The Palestinians claim all three areas for a future state. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but Hamas subsequently occupied the territory and expelled forces loyal to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza in what Israel says is a policy aimed at preventing the arming of Hamas. Palestinians and international rights groups say the policy, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment.