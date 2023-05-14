World and International News – May 14, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. PM Modi said he had a productive meeting with Toshi Shiabata, CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm Renesas Electronics and discussed various aspects of technology and innovation in the field of semiconductors. The CEO of the Japanese company called on PM Modi on Friday. 2. The first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council will be held in Brussels on May 16. 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar has praised Bangladesh for publishing its Indo-Pacific perspective and its adherence to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as one of the elements of its 4 guiding principles and 15 objectives. . WORLD NEWS 1. Police release images of accused involved in temple vandalism in Sydney, Australia. 2. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has vowed to maintain good relations with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir once he comes to power. 3. Italy has pledged support for Ukraine amid its war against Russia, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with Pope Francis. Zelenskyy, who is currently in Rome, is visiting the country for the first time since the Russian occupation of Ukraine began last year. 4. Five lakh people are being evacuated in Bangladesh due to cyclone Moka. 5. World Mother’s Day-

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 14 this year. This day is dedicated to the mother. In 1914, the day was made official when US President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure declaring Mother’s Day to be celebrated on the second Sunday in May. The day has gained popularity throughout North America as well as other parts of the world, although it is not always celebrated in the month of May. To join the daily news send request

*Telegram Link*

For latest news, first handwritten articles and trending news, join Saachibaat telegram group. https://t.me/joinchat/llGA9DGZF9xmMDc1 Mrs. Pooja,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://saachibaat.com/politics/world-and-international-news-14-may-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos