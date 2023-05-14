Early returns show opposition parties poised for victory in Thailand electionExBulletin

International
In a vote widely seen as a referendum on the nine years of military-backed rule that brought current prime minister and coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha to power in Thailand, unofficial results show the opposition heading for victory.
With roughly 84% of the vote counted, the Pheu Thai party, the latest iteration of ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s populist political machine, is projected to have won 113 seats, while the progressive Move Forward Party won 115 driven by voters like 38. -nurse Year-old Tidawan who voted in the northeastern city of Khon Kaen.
“I want a new thing, a new power and a new way,” said Tidawan, who did not want to give her last name. “Under the army, nothing will change.”
This idea was echoed by 25-year-old Wachiraporn Taweemaneekot, who cast her vote for Move Forward in the capital, Bangkok.
“I just wanted to see something new, something better,” she said at a polling station near the city center. “Now we need a new thing to bring us into the future. To bring us forward.”
Jack Taylor/AFP via Getty Images
Move Forward ran on a platform of the “three Ds,” its charismatic, Harvard-educated candidate for prime minister told NPR: “Demilitarize, demonopolize and decentralize so democratize Thailand. That’s the endgame,” he said. Pita Limjaroenrat. “Get the military out of politics so we don’t have a military coup every seven years on average.”
Move Forward has also championed marriage equality and an end to military conscription, two issues that resonate with younger voters, as well as its more controversial call for changes to controversial Lese Majeste laws that ban any criticism of the Thai monarchy.
That law provides imprisonment from 3 to 15 years for those convicted. Several hundred people have been charged under the law in recent years, many following protests that followed the dissolution of Move Forward’s predecessor, Future Forward, following its surprisingly strong third-place finish in 2019 as a first-time contender.
About 52 million Thais were eligible to vote in the election and turnout was expected to be high as military-linked parties try to convince voters they should stay in power after nearly a decade of sluggish economic growth and a crackdown on activists. pro-democracy in the last few years.
According to initial forecasts, the prime minister’s party was on pace for sixth place.
A strong opposition showing does not guarantee a path to power
Although no major problems were reported during today’s vote, Human Rights Watch has called the election “fundamentally flawed,” taking place within the framework of a 2017 constitution written by a commission appointed by the military after its coup. of 2014.
This means that a royal government, backed by the military, can still be returned to power if they retain the support of the 250-member Senate, appointed by the military. The prime minister is elected by a simple majority of votes from the house and senate, meaning that the royal, military establishment can return to power with only 126 House seats.
And there are other tools available to the institution. In the past two decades, it has staged two coups, while Thailand’s courts have ousted three opposition prime ministers and dissolved several opposition parties. Political analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says the threat of disintegration looms large over this election as well.
“Something will happen, most likely, because how could the Tory royalist establishment cope with the kind of agenda that Move Forward offers and markets, and calls for change and reform of the military and the monarchy?” says Thitinan. “You have to imagine a lot of Thais, powerful Thais, elites, they have a lot of stake in the system that was created over the last seven decades … they bought into the system. And Move Forward is a straightforward challenge. ”
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
Like Pheu Thai, a generational thorn in the side of the military, with the specter of the establishment’s arch-enemy, Thaksin Shinawatra, hanging over it. His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is one of the party’s candidates for prime minister.
Her father and aunt remain in exile after being ousted from the army on corruption charges. Although Thaksin recently hinted that he wanted to return this summer to see his new grandson, whom Paetongtarn gave birth to earlier this month.
Official results are not expected for weeks, with a new parliament and a new prime minister not due to be named until July.
