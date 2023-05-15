GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)’s dividend will be $0.01





GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) investors should receive a payout of $0.01 per share on June 30th. This payout means the dividend yield will be 1.0%, which is below the industry average. Check out our latest analysis of GrafTech International GrafTech International’s payout has solid earnings coverage Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if held for years. Before making this announcement, GrafTech International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, much of what he earned was being reinvested back into the business. EPS is expected to decline by 31.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 3.7%, which is comfortable for the company to continue into the future. GrafTech International’s dividend has lacked consistency It’s comforting to see that GrafTech International has paid a dividend for several years now, although it has been shorted at least once in that time. Because of this, we are a little cautious about dividend consistency over a full business cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.34 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payout of $0.04. The dividend has fallen 88% over that period. In general, we don’t like to see a dividend that has been declining over time, as this can degrade shareholder returns and indicate that the company may be in trouble. Dividend growth prospects are limited Given that the track record hasn’t been great, we really want to see earnings per share increase over time. Earnings per share increased by 2.7% annually. If GrafTech International is trying to find sustainable investments, it always has the option of raising its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders. Our thoughts on GrafTech International’s dividend Overall, we think GrafTech International is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend was not raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we’re less enthusiastic about the company’s dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we’ll note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past, so it could happen again. Investors generally tend to favor companies with a stable and consistent dividend policy compared to those operating with an irregular policy. However, investors should consider a host of factors other than dividend payments when analyzing a company. Taking the debate a little further, we are identified 1 warning sign for GrafTech International that investors need to be mindful going forward. Isn’t GrafTech International the opportunity you’re looking for? Why not check out ours selection of top dividend stocks. What are the risks and opportunities? GrafTech International ? GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures and sells graphite and carbon based solutions worldwide. Show more See the full analysis AWARDS The price-to-earnings ratio (4.3x) is below the US market (14.4x)

Earnings are expected to grow by 9.26% annually The Risks See all risks and rewards Have comments on this article? Worried about content? CONTACT with us directly. Alternatively, email the editorial team at (at) justwallst.com. This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account your financial objectives or situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not include the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

