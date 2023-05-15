13,500 guns were surrendered after the mass shooting

Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed bundles of weapons and boxes of hand grenades from thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people had handed in since the mass shooting. amazed the Balkan nation.

President Aleksandar Vučić accompanied police officials to view the variety of weapons on Sunday. Officials said residents had handed in about 13,500 items since the amnesty opened, including anti-tank missiles.

Populist President Aleksandar Vučić, whose government has faced public pressure after separate shootings at a Belgrade school and two villages, senior police officials were escorted to view the weapons range gathered near the town of Smederevo, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.

Officials said residents had turned in about 13,500 items since the amnesty opened on May 8.

Photos from the scene showed lines of rifles, submachine guns and pistols stacked neatly on the floor in a warehouse alongside wooden boxes filled with hand grenades.

Serbia has tens of thousands of weapons brought back from the battlefields of the 1990s wars in the Balkans. Similar arms amnesties have been held in the past with limited success.

Vucic said that roughly half of the weapons collected since last week were illegally held, while the other half were registered weapons that citizens nevertheless decided to share. The removed weapons will go to Serbian arms and ammunition factories for possible use by the country’s armed forces, the president said.

Authorities have said people caught with illegal weapons after the amnesty period ends could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

After June 8, the state will respond with repressive measures and the punishments will be very strict, said Vucic about the period after the amnesty. What does one need an automatic weapon for? Or all these weapons?

Serbia is rated among the best countries in Europe for the number of registered guns per capita, and many more are held illegally.

Authorities launched the crackdown after a 13-year-old boy on May 3 took his father’s gun and opened fire on his classmates at an elementary school in central Belgrade. A day later, a 20-year-old man used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly in a rural area south of Belgrade.

Other anti-gun measures announced by Vucic include tighter controls on gun owners and shooting ranges. Police officials said gun owners must have a coded safe in which to store their registered guns and that any guns not properly stored will be confiscated.

Officials plan to order inspections of registered addresses “to check if there are conditions for storage, anti-crime department officer Bojana Otovic Pjanovic told Serbian state TV network RTS. If not, the weapons will be taken away and the punishment will be rigorous.

Police said that during some of the past collection efforts, people threw their guns in trash containers or left them unattended instead of bringing them to the police station.

Experts believe that tens of thousands of illegal weapons have remained unlicensed and beyond the reach of the authorities.

Police official Otovic Pjanovic insisted that after the recent shootings, citizens became aware of the dangers of keeping weapons at home.

The two mass shootings left 17 people dead and 21 injured, stunning the nation and sparking calls for change in a country that has gone through decades of turmoil and crisis.

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in two protest marches in Belgrade since the shooting, demanding the resignation of government ministers and a ban on TV stations that promote violent content and host war criminals and crime figures.

Vucic on Sunday dismissed opposition calls for the resignation of Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic, who was also present at Sunday’s weapons display. But the president suggested that the government may resign and that he will call early elections at a rally he has planned for May 26 in Belgrade.

We have no intention of replacing (Minister of the Interior) Gashiq, who is doing a great job,” said Vuçic. What did the police do wrong?

Opposition politicians have accused authorities of inciting violence and hate speech against critics, spreading propaganda in mainstream media and imposing autocratic rule on all institutions under Vucic, which they say is divisive in society.

On Friday, protesters in Belgrade blocked a key bridge and highway in the capital to press their demands. Protests have also been held in other Serbian cities and towns, in an outpouring of grief and anger over the shootings and the populist authorities.

Vucic described the blockade of the bridge as harassment, as he and other officials and media under his control tried to minimize the number of protesters.