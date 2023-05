Moldova’s minister says Russia’s Gazprom is only interested in the separatist region

KISHINAU, May 14 (Reuters) – Russian state-owned Gazprom ( GAZP.MM ) is still sending supplies to Moldova’s debt-ridden separatist enclave of Transnistria without receiving payment simply because it wants to support the region, Moldova’s energy minister said on Sunday. Moldova’s pro-European government, supported by loans from EU institutions, has been buying its gas from other European sources since last December. Disputes over price and supply cuts imposed by Gazprom generated tension between Russia and Moldova, a former Soviet state that lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. “I believe that for Russia, de facto free gas supplies to Transdniestria is a bigger priority, much more important than any trade relations, money or other considerations,” Victor Parlicov told the deschide.md news website. “You saw what Gazprom did when debts were created (in Moldova) what steps were taken to reduce volumes. But as for debts (in Transdniestria), Gazprom basically provides free supplies and does not receive any payment. And I can see you suit them.” Transdniestria owes Gazprom $9 billion for gas supplies and puts money collected from consumers into a “gas account” instead of paying. Gazprom says Moldova has a long-term debt of $709 million, but the government has submitted that amount to an international audit. Aided by a 300 million euro ($325 million) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Moldova has secured supplies from European sources. It bought a small amount of gas last month from Greece to test the import route. Pro-Russian Transnistria is a sliver of land that broke away from Moldova in the last days of Soviet rule. A brief war pitted the region against newly independent Moldova in 1992, and 1,500 Russian “peacekeepers” remain there despite efforts to resolve the dispute. Conflicts and violence between the two sides are practically non-existent. Moldova has repeatedly denounced Russia’s occupation of Ukraine after Russian missiles landed on Moldovan territory. Separatist leaders in Transnistria accuse Ukraine of plotting to kill them. Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Editing by Ron Popeski and Grant McCool Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/moldova-minister-says-russias-gazprom-only-interested-separatist-region-2023-05-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos