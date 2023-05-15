International Mother’s Day Brunch Offers Comfort for Grieving Mothers

When Angela Miller’s young son, Noah, died at just 2 years old, she joined a club no one wants to join: grieving parents.

“Fifteen years ago I became every parent’s worst nightmare,” the Minnesota mother, speaker and best-selling author told Fox News Digital.

“My life as I knew it was gone, it instantly split into before and after,” she said.

“Nothing prepared me as a parent for the horror of losing a child.”

In the process of her grief journey, Miller discovered that there was no real community that cared about the loss of toddlers or young children.

So she started working.

Miller founded the grief organization A Bed for My Heart and wrote You Are the Mother of All Mothers: A Message of Hope for the Grieving Heart.

“I created the support, the resources, the articles that I wish Id had, wrote the book that I couldn’t find anywhere that didn’t exist, and created the events that I desperately wanted and needed that didn’t exist over a decade ago when I was I was going through the worst. after the death of my son,” she told Fox News Digital.

One of those events is the International Mother’s Day of the Dead breakfast, which she co-hosts with her friend, Erin Mammen.

“This is the event I wish Id had,” she said. “I am not aware of any other event like it in the world.”

After Noah’s death, she said it was “exhausting” to go to “traditional” Mother’s Day celebrations. (Miller has other living children.)

“I felt unaccepted as a grieving mother,” she said. “All I wanted on my first Mother’s Day after my son’s death (and every Mother’s Day after that) was to be known as Noah’s mother. I was still Noah’s mother and always will be, but the world refused. this simple fact.”

“Every year I felt an overwhelming sadness in the days and weeks leading up to Mother’s Day and the actual Mother’s Day,” Miller said. “I saw a need and wanted to offer meaningful and helpful support to grieving mothers in the week leading up to Mother’s Day.”

For grieving mothers, “Mother’s Day is often an extremely painful holiday,” Miller said, regardless of the age at which their child died.

“So many moms struggle to get through the day. I dreamed of an event where grieving moms could be surrounded by moms who get it on Mother’s Day,” she said.

This “sacred sisterhood” of deceased mothers would provide “space to laugh, to cry, to say their names, to share their stories, to remember and honor their children who died, she said.

The event is open to any mother who has lost a child, regardless of the child’s age or the circumstances behind the loss.

“It turns out that grieving mothers have more in common in our grief experience than we have differences, regardless of how our children died, their stories or their ages,” Miller said.

“Our Senior Mother’s Day Luncheon gives mothers a place to feel supported, accepted, loved.”

At the brunch, attendees wear name tags with the name of their deceased child, in the format “Mother of (Child) (Name).”

“It’s a powerful way that we can be accepted as mothers to our children at least one day a year,” Miller said.

For some brunch attendees who lost their babies in the womb or had a stillbirth, this marks the first time they’ve been called the mother of their child.

“We can’t hear our kids calling us mommy,” Miller said. “I can’t be Noahs mom in life in a normal mom way.”

“We pour so much love into this event every year, it’s really the heart of what we do,” she said. “We strive to make every detail of brunch special and meaningful filled with love and tender care.”

As the International Mother’s Day breakfast kicked off in Rosemount, Minnesota, Miller told Fox News Digital that she has fielded requests to hold similar events around the world.

“I’ve had requests from Calgary to Sydney, Chicago to South Africa, New York City to Perth, Hawaii to the UK,” she said. “There is a great need to have these types of events everywhere, in every city and town around the world. It has always been my hope to expand my events to other cities.”

Miller also found a way to include grieving mothers who couldn’t make it to Minnesota.

“Thousands of mothers around the world are participating online by posting pictures of their children, sharing their stories and saying their names on the A Bed For My Heart Facebook page,” she said.

For friends and loved ones of deceased mothers, Miller offered a simple message of advice.

“Show up. And keep showing up. Then show up some more,” she said. “You’d be surprised how many secondary losses (home, work, friends, family) grieving parents experience after losing their child. It’s extremely painful and overwhelming.”

For days like Mother’s Day, Miller advised people to accept the dead child of their friend or loved one.

“Tell them their names,” she said. “It’s the best gift you can give to a grieving heart. It’s how you support someone who’s grieving. It means everything. It’s music to our ears. It’s true, they lived.”

This applies to people who may have a living child (or children) in addition to the child they lost.

“Always pain for our missing child in our arms,” ​​she said. “Time does not ease the pain. On Mother’s Day we as grieving mothers bleed again. The wound is reopened and raw.”

Looking ahead, Miller hopes to expand the event to other cities and eventually create a grief center in the mountains that serves all grieving parents.

“My mission is to make compassionate grieving the norm and make sure no grieving parent feels alone like I did,” Miller told Fox News Digital.

“Bereavement is the dirtiest club on Earth, filled with the most amazing and brightest souls. I consider it my sacred calling to walk alongside grieving hearts.”