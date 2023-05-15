International
U of R celebrates international graduates without families
This weekend, some graduates are celebrating not only their last days as University of Rochester students, but their last days in America.
I am planning to go back to my country for now, take a little trip and then come back and look for work and internship while completing the rest of the course that is left, said student Ayushi Kothari.
While studying at the Simon School of Business, Kothari prepared for commencement weekend. She is just one of many international students celebrating her big day without her family.
I remember calling my mom and saying Oh, I have a graduation ceremony, Kothari said. And she told me that she has no ID [or] an interview with the embassy yet. And I was so devastated and ended up crying that I really wanted to see her face, seeing me graduate.
Understanding the challenges that can follow on graduation day, the University of Rochester created the Host a Grad program. It allows faculty and staff like Megan Hall to support Kothari during commencement weekend.
It’s one of those things where I’m able to be there for them at a very important moment, though [their] families are across the ocean and I know that having someone there, even if it’s just a friend, can always make a difference, said URMC Outpatient Access Manager Megan Hall.
Hall, who is returning to the program for a second year, understands the life opportunity these students have and enjoys being a helping hand along the way.
“Growing up, my mom was a doctor, and she wasn’t always able to be there for things, including some important things,” Hall said. Not having anyone there doesn’t make it nearly as special. For example, if you don’t have those personalized photos and you don’t have someone there, while the moment is important and there are all the circumstances that the university can provide, it’s not the same. You don’t have someone to look for in the crowd.
Kothari is excited to celebrate not only herself, but Hall as well.
It’s a big day for every person, she said. That’s why it’s really important because we miss our families, something that we can bring back home and they also feel the presence that, oh, they’re here with me. They don’t feel like they are anymore. So it’s just to make them happy. And me, at the same time.
Kothari is grateful for the time and effort Hall has contributed, making sure her last day is one she will never forget.
I would just like to thank people like Megan, who is actually willing to take this initiative, volunteer for things like this and make this day very special, Kothari said. I mean, that’s absolutely sweet of them. And I’m really thankful for all the people who are just trying to make sure my day goes better, even though my family isn’t here.
