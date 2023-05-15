Possible runoff between Erdogan and KilicdarogluExBulletin

International
ANKARA, Turkey Turkey’s presidential election appears headed for a second runoff on Monday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with a tight grip for 20 years, leading his main challenger but no votes are needed for a complete victory.
With 99.4% of local votes and 84% of votes counted overseas, Erdogan had 49.4% of the vote, with his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnering 45%, Ahmet Yener, head of the High Electoral Board, told reporters. A third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, received 5.2%.
Erdogan, 69, told supporters in the early hours of Monday that he could still win. However, he said he would respect the country’s decision if the race goes to a runoff on May 28.
The vote was being watched closely to see whether the strategic NATO country, which has a Black Sea coast to the north and neighbors Iran, Iraq and Syria to the south, remains under the control of the increasingly authoritarian president or could embark on a more democratic course that was predicted by Kilicdaroglu.
Opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote had given Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of an alliance of six opposition parties, a slight lead over Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey either as prime minister or president since 2003.
Kilicdaroglu looked hopeful for a win in the second round.
“We will absolutely win the second round … and we will bring democracy,” Kilicdaroglu, 74, said, asserting that Erdogan had lost the trust of a nation now seeking change.
Ogan has not said who he would support if the election goes to a second round. He is believed to have drawn support from voters who want change after two decades under Erdogan but are unhappy with the ability of the six-party alliance led by Kilicdaroglu to govern.
Election results showed Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party would also retain its majority in the 600-seat parliament, although the assembly has lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of government to a executive presidency for a narrow time. passed in 2017.
The Anadolu news agency said Erdogan’s ruling party’s alliance was at about 49.3%, while Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance had about 35.2% and support for a pro-Kurdish party stood at over 10%.
The fact that Erdogan appears to have retained his majority boosts his chances of winning a runoff vote, with more voters likely to back Erdogan to avoid a divided legislature.
This year’s election came against a backdrop of economic turmoil, a cost-of-living crisis and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people. Western countries and foreign investors are also awaiting the outcome due to Erdogan’s unorthodox management of the economy and often difficult but successful efforts to put Turkey at the center of international negotiations.
As in previous years, Erdogan led a highly divisive campaign in his bid to extend his rule into a third decade. He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received the support of the country’s pro-Kurdish party, for collaborating with “terrorists” and for supporting what he called “deviant” LGBTQ rights. In a bid to woo voters hard-hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s domestic defense industry and infrastructure projects.
Kilicdaroglu, for his part, campaigned on promises to reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding, and to repair an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.
“The fact that the election results have not been finalized does not change the fact that the nation has chosen us,” Erdogan said.
More than 64 million people, including overseas voters, were eligible to vote and nearly 89% voted. This year marks 100 years since the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.
Voter turnout in Turkey is traditionally strong, despite the government’s crackdown on freedom of expression and assembly over the years and especially since an attempted coup in 2016. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on followers of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a large-scale crackdown on civil servants with suspected links to Gulen and pro-Kurdish politicians.
Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal, which is implemented by a center based in Istanbul, is due to expire in a few days and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.
But Erdogan has also blocked Sweden’s bid to join NATO, claiming the nation has been too soft on followers of the US-based cleric and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkey considers security threats. national.
Critics say the president’s hardline style is responsible for a painful cost-of-living crisis. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as its symbol.
In contrast to mainstream economic thought, Erdogan claims that high interest rates fuel inflation, and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to cut its key rate several times.
Erdogan’s government also faced criticism for its allegedly delayed and stalled response to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is thought to have worsened the casualties and misery.
