A little science with your beer: bringing the latest research to your bar – News & Events

May 15, 2023

Dr Isabella Bower puts an EKG cap on Olivia Giameo to record brain activity.

Photo by Catherine Leo

Have you ever walked into a room and felt instantly energized, calm, or drained? What if the design of the building made you feel that way? While it is estimated that we spend at least 80% of our lives indoors, there is not much research into the impact this has on our brains and bodies.

Next week, postdoctoral researcher at the University of South Australia (UniSA). Dr Isabella Bower will address this important knowledge gap by explaining to local Adelaide pub patrons how design aspects of the built environment (such as the size or color of a room) affect us.

Dr Bower is one of three UniSA researchers to move out of the lab and into the Wheatsheaf Hotel in Thebarton as part of Pint of Science Australia, returns for its eighth year, from 22-24 May 2023.

Pint of Science is an international festival held in more than 400 cities worldwide. This year, the Pint of Science Australia festival will take place in 30 pubs in 15 cities, including Adelaide. Attendees will be able to sip their favorite beverage while listening to fascinating talks from science communicators and experts in their respective fields.

“My research explores whether we can improve brain function and mental health by understanding the impact that building design has on us,” says Dr Bower. This includes places like our homes, offices, schools and hospitals.

Using virtual reality to alter indoor environments and other specialist equipment to record temperature, humidity, air movement and sound levels, Dr Bower has undertaken a series of experiments to better understand the impact of being inside a building . This includes changes in brain activity while performing a task in those spaces, reminiscent of something we might do every day—like focusing on writing a difficult report for work or trying to determine a colleague’s facial expressions.

“Electrodes on the scalp detect brain activity in different environments, providing information about attention, cognitive performance and emotional processing. Heart rate, breathing and sweat response also reveal how people react to certain conditions, even without being aware of it.”

The information gathered from these experiments will hopefully one day be used to design better buildings – where people are happier, healthier and can optimize their abilities.

Dr Bower’s field is widely called ‘environmental psychology’an emerging field of research that investigates the relationship between individuals and their physical environments, including natural and man-made environments such as buildings.

“Although this area of ​​research is relatively new, it continues to grow as research on climate change and virtual environments expands.”

Dr Bower says she hopes her research will one day lead to psychological guidance for building design, translating science into policy and practice, highlighting the importance of good design for human health and cognition.

“We spend at least 80% of our time indoors, so it’s important to get it right. This research has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of people across society.

“How are chambers affecting jury verdicts, student performance on exams and patients’ ability to recover in hospital?” These are all very real scenarios that we need to explore more deeply.”

Dr Bower will present her research findings, Buildings and brains, on Monday 22nd May at the Wheatsheaf Hotel, 6.30pm as part of Optimize your mind the session. She is also hosting a special online event to top off the festival on Wednesday 17th May at 12pm. Shining a Light on Environmental Psychology in Australia.

Two other UniSA researchers will also deliver Pint of Science talks on Tuesday 23 May at the Wheatsheaf Hotel as part of Fighting Bugs sessions:

The unexpected talent of lymphatic vessels

Center for Cancer Biology postdoctoral researcher Dr. Anna Oszmiana and colleagues have discovered a site in DNA that controls the ability of lymph vessels to produce blood cells. This opens new possibilities for the treatment of infections and anemia.

Seeing invisible bacteria with tiny droplets of fat

UniSA PhD candidate Santhni Subramaniam is using nanotechnology to help deliver antibiotics within tiny fat droplets across cells, more effectively targeting elusive harmful bacteria in the body.

To book for the Adelaide Pint of Science Festival go to: https://pintofscience.com.au/events/adelaide

