Weather Tracker: Cyclone Moka hits Bangladesh and Myanmar | Bangladesh





Cyclone Moka brought strong winds and torrential rain to parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday, with refugee camps bearing the brunt of the Category 5 storm, which left at least five dead and displaced half a million people to evacuate. The region was rocked by sustained winds of more than 160 mph as Moka made landfall, packing winds near 200 mph and a storm surge of up to 4 feet. The world’s largest refugee camp, Coxs Bazar, was badly hit and more than 1,300 shelters were destroyed. Heavy rain caused landslides and floods. The storm quickly dissipated as it moved inland, having lost the warm sea that helped fuel it. However, storms are likely to hamper rescue and clean-up efforts in the coming days. Elsewhere, a strong heat split across North America is expected this week, with temperatures 10-15C above the seasonal norm in parts of the Pacific Northwest and the western half of Canada. The heat in the northwest could cause some weather stations to break their monthly temperature records, especially around Vancouver where temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius. In stark contrast, eastern Canada will feel about 10 degrees Celsius below average. Temperatures will struggle to reach double digits as cold air moves south. The day’s high is likely to be a chilly 7 degrees Celsius in parts of Quebec. Further south, there is likely to be a lull in storm activity across the US plains after tornadoes hit several states. Nebraska bore the brunt of a number of them Friday night, though they mostly affected sparse farmland. However, several farm buildings and homes were damaged by a tornado that ripped through Dodge County. Storm activity will ease over the next few days as moisture decreases and pressure increases from the west.

