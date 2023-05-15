The war in Ukraine last: Russia will not withdraw from the location of Lukashenko – as the leader of Belarus is not seen for several days | World News





Your Questions Answered: Is Russia Intending to Cause a Disaster at Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant?

Over the last week we’ve been putting your questions to our military experts and analysts (the question form is open again, above, for the rest of the day). The latest to be addressed is from Sky News reader Issy, who asks if it is likely that Russia intends to cause a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Military analyst and former Air Vice Marshal Sean Bell says… The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. On March 4 last year, Russian occupation forces seized the nuclear plant and have held it ever since, despite growing concerns from the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The nuclear plant is important to Russia because it provides most of the electricity for Crimea, which also depends on fresh water supplies from the Kherson region. As a result, in addition to the damage to Russia’s reputation that would follow any disaster at the plant, they will also want to maintain a continuous supply of electricity, which is why Russia claims that the plant is now run by Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear power . the company. Therefore, most analysts conclude that it is in Russia’s interest to maintain the nuclear facility; however, given the dynamic nature of the war and the likelihood that Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive will push Russian forces back, there are growing concerns about the fate and vulnerability of the Zaporizhzhia plant. Russian forces have been seen reinforcing the facility in recent weeks, and images showing Russian forces stacking sandbags and building defensive positions are disturbing. By “hiding” in such an important strategic facility, Russian forces will attract Ukrainian military attention, and thus act as a catalyst for conflict within the territory of the nuclear power plant. Fortunately, the reactors themselves are heavily reinforced and unlikely to be damaged, but the supporting infrastructure, much of it vital to the safe operation of the plant, is vulnerable. Russia will claim it is merely “protecting” the facility, but the stakes could not be higher if fighting breaks out within the confines of this massive factory. In sum, Russia has little to gain from a nuclear disaster, but much to gain by using its presence at the plant to slow or deter the upcoming Ukrainian spring offensive.

