May: Pint of Science 2023 | News and features





Come and quench your thirst for knowledge with science talks on everything from artificial intelligence to animal behavior to quantum physics.

Tickets are selling fast for the Pint of Science Festival, where academic experts provide insights on a range of scientific topics in local pubs and cafes. The evening concludes with a science-themed drinks quiz, where Bristol will go head-to-head with other cities across the UK. Bristol will host 15 different events taking place across five venues between Monday 22nd May and Wednesday 24th May. Experts from the University of Bristol will be among academics from across the South West giving talks during the three-day festival. Abbie Williams, a third-year PhD student at the University of Bristol, is one of the Pint of Science city coordinators for Bristol. “This is a great opportunity for people to enjoy learning science in a relaxed and informal environment,” said Abbie. “The festival celebrates its 10th yearth anniversary this year and is a great opportunity for researchers to get out into the community and showcase the amazing work happening on our doorstep in an accessible way.” Bristol has five participating venues: The Greenbank, The Lansdown, Little Martha Brewing, King Street Brewhouse and Left Handed Giant in St Phillips. The respective venues will host a talk every night of the festival. Topics for talks include animal behaviour, the fight against HIV in Bristol, artificial intelligence and the importance of engineering in Bristol. Tickets cost £5 per night. To see the full list and book your place visit: Bristol Events | Pint of Science The Pint of Science Festival is the brainchild of research scientists Dr Praveen Paul and Dr Michael Motskin, who wanted to provide a space for researchers and members of the public to come together, be curious and talk about research in a relaxed environment. Dr Praveen Paul said: “It’s hard to believe that a small single project between a few friends has turned into thousands of events over 10 years. Every city is full of events that will inspire, challenge and encourage us all to be curious. The only difficulty is choosing which of the great events to go to!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://bristol.ac.uk/news/2023/may/pint-of-science-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos