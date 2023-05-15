International
The UK will start talks with Switzerland on a new trade deal
- The UK begins negotiations on a modern free trade agreement with Switzerland
- Switzerland is the UK’s 10th largest trading partner, with trade worth almost £53bn
- The new deal will reinforce the UK’s reputation as a services superpower, following a record high for services exports in 2022
Secretary of Commerce Kemi Badenoch today [15 May] flies to Switzerland to launch negotiations on a new UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost trade between the two services superpowers.
Switzerland is one of the richest countries in the world and the UK’s tenth largest trading partner. Both countries are among the world’s leading service economies, exporting services worth 15 billion annually, including financial, professional, legal and architectural services.
The current UK-Switzerland FTA is based on an EU-Switzerland agreement from more than 50 years ago before the advent of the home computer or the internet and does not cover services, investments, digital or data. With the majority of UK services exports to Switzerland delivered electronically at almost 69% in 2020, both sides are keen to rectify this in future talks.
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:
As two of the world’s leading service economies, there is great value for both the UK and Switzerland in updating our trading relationships to reflect the strength of our companies working in areas ranging from finance and legal to accountancy and architecture.
The UK and Switzerland are natural trading partners and today’s launch will play to our strengths as a services superpower, while also increasing investment in emerging technologies, data innovation and digital trade.
ONS figures released earlier this year showed that UK services exports reached record levels in 2022, reaching £397 billion – a 20% increase on 2021 at current prices.
The Business and Trade Secretary will begin talks on the new, modernized deal with her counterpart, the federal adviser, Guy Parmelin, in Bern, the country’s capital.
During her visit, Badenoch will also visit SIX, the Swiss stock exchange operator, Europe’s third largest stock exchange and one of the industry’s most respected providers of post-trade services.
While at SIX she will visit the Tenity innovation accelerator where she will meet with startups already operational in the UK, including Enterprise Bot, Xworks, SmartPurse and Jrny.
A refresh of our trading relationship with Switzerland will add to the UK’s growing armory of strong services-focused agreements by removing remaining barriers to market access, improving regulatory co-operation and enabling UK firms to compete on an equal footing in Switzerland, now and in the future.
Switzerland’s demand for imports is expected to grow in real terms by 78% by 2050. The new deal could lower tariffs on UK exports to Switzerland, which could reduce annual liabilities for UK businesses by around £7.4m .
It will also benefit more than 14,000 UK businesses that already export goods to Switzerland, 86% of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), by creating simpler trade rules for originating products, customs procedures and digitization.
SIX CEO Jos Dijsselhof said:
The new UK-Swiss Free Trade Agreements shared ambition are also of great importance to the financial sector, boosting co-operation, trade and mobility.
SIX welcomes this move, supporting open and international capital markets, promoting healthy exchanges and competition between the two main financial centers in Switzerland and the UK.
Switzerland is a key investment partner of the UK with the total stock of Swiss foreign direct investment in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, manufacturing and financial services worth €74 billion in 2021, while UK investment in Switzerland was €52 billion . A new FTA would aim to boost this even further, helping to facilitate more investment from Swiss companies in the UK’s surrounding communities and seeking preferential terms for UK investors in Switzerland.
The City of London’s Head of Corporate Policy, Chris Hayward, said:
The UK and Switzerland are the two largest financial centers in Europe, which means that strengthening our services trading relationship is a top priority for the sector. An expanded trade agreement would address key cross-cutting issues, including mobility, data flows and digital trade to the benefit of both jurisdictions.
The negotiation of a new free trade agreement with Switzerland together with a mutual recognition agreement in financial services presents a unique opportunity to establish a new paradigm for trade in services and would provide a model for the Kingdom’s future trade relations United.
Alexander Dennis Fleet Sales Director Matthew Lawrence said:
We were the world’s leading manufacturer of double-decker buses and bus companies in Switzerland, and we supplied the Swiss national operator PostAuto with a fleet of Alexander Dennis low-emission double-decker buses.
A free trade agreement between the UK and Switzerland would benefit us and our Swiss customers in streamlining the supply of spare parts, while also opening up business opportunities for further British-made buses.
Executive Director of International Policy, British Pharmaceutical Industry Association, Claire Machin, said:
The negotiation of an Enhanced Trade Agreement between the UK and Switzerland offers a major opportunity for a world-leading agreement between the two life science superpowers.
Prioritizing life sciences in negotiations can help spur the growth of our two innovation-intensive economies and set world-leading standards to encourage the creation and adoption of the next wave of scientific technologies.
During her visit to Switzerland, Badenoch will also meet with female business leaders in Advance, a network of nearly 140 Swiss companies committed to increasing the share of women in management in Switzerland.
Background:
- The launch will take place at the Swiss Federal Palace. The first round of talks is scheduled for the week starting May 22.
- Switzerland ranks as the UK’s second largest trading partner in Business and Professional Services. In 2022, total PBS trade with Switzerland reached 9.2 billion (39% of total UK services trade with Switzerland).
- The talks will also aim to provide long-term security for business travel, particularly for services firms, helping firms in a wide range of sectors from life sciences to technology to share expertise, create vital partnerships and expanded into new markets.
- We will also seek to reduce the remaining tariffs on UK exports such as red meat, chocolate and baked goods, which are currently too high. Switzerland imports over 5.5 billion worth of agri-goods per year across product lines where tariffs still apply to the UK.
- Businesses are supported by Tenity, which offers incubation and acceleration programs to help startups connect with entrepreneurs, experts, mentors and investors for early-stage and late-stage venture investment.
|
Sources
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-launch-talks-with-switzerland-on-new-trade-deal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
