Do not use sugar substitutes for weight loss, advises the World Health Organization

Don’t use sugar substitutes if you’re trying to lose weight, according to new guidance from the World Health Organization. The global health organization said a systematic review of the available evidence had suggested that the use of sugar-free sweeteners, or NSS, does not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children. Review also showed that there may be potential side effects from long-term use of sugar substitutes, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with long-term weight control. People should consider other ways to reduce their intake of free sugars, such as eating foods with natural sugars, such as fruit, or sugar-free foods and drinks, said Francesco Branca, WHO director of nutrition and food safety. in a news release. NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of their diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health. The recommendation included low- or no-calorie synthetic sweeteners and natural extracts, which may or may not be chemically modified, such as acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamate, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives, the WHO said. The organization said its recommendation applies to all people except those with pre-existing diabetes. A total of 283 studies were included in the review. The WHO said the recommendation was conditional because the association identified between sweeteners and disease outcomes could be confounded by complex patterns of sweetener use and the characteristics of study participants. This signals that policy decisions based on this recommendation may require substantial discussion in specific country contexts, related for example to consumption rates in different age groups, the news release said. Sugar-free sweeteners are widely used as an ingredient in prepackaged foods and beverages and are also sometimes added to foods and beverages directly by consumers. The WHO released guidelines for sugar intake in 2015, recommending that adults and children reduce their daily intake of free sugars to less than 10% of their total energy intake. Following this recommendation, interest in sugar alternatives had intensified, the review said.

