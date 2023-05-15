Zelenskyy visits Paris for talks with the French president News, Sports, Jobs

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has brought fresh pledges of military support as his country prepares to a counteroffensive against Russia. the invading forces.

In a tweet following his arrival, Zelenskyy said: “With each visit, Ukraine’s defensive and offensive capabilities are expanding. The ties with Europe are getting stronger and the pressure on Russia is increasing”.

He said that he and Macron “We will talk about the most important points of bilateral relations”. The French leader’s office said they will discuss Ukraine’s military and humanitarian needs and “Longer-term prospects for a return to peace in Europe”, and that Macron will “We reaffirm the steadfast support of France and Europe” for Ukraine in its fight against Russian occupation.

France has supplied Ukraine with a range of weaponry, including air defense systems, light tanks, howitzers and other weapons, equipment and fuel. Macron and Zelenskyy did not speak to waiting reporters as they greeted each other at the French presidential palace.

France sent a plane to take Zelenskyy to Germany, where he met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Sunday and discussed his country’s planned counterattack. Zelenskyy said he would aim to liberate Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and not attack Russian territory.

The Washington Post cited previously undisclosed documents from a trove of US intelligence leaks that suggest Zelenskyy has considered trying to capture areas in Russia suitable for possible use as bargaining chips in peace negotiations to end the ongoing war. from Moscow in February 2022. That would put it at odds with Western governments that have insisted the weapons they provide should not be used to attack targets in Russia.

Asked about the report, Zelenskyy said: “We do not attack Russian territory, we liberate our legitimate territory.”

“We have neither time nor power (to attack Russia)” he said, according to an official translator. “And we also have no weapons to spare with which to do so.”

“We are preparing a counterattack for the illegally occupied areas based on our legitimate borders defined by the constitution, which are recognized internationally. said Zelenskyy.

Among the areas still occupied by Russia are the Crimean peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine with a predominantly Russian-speaking population.

Ukraine’s president is visiting allies in search of more weapons to help his country fend off a Russian invasion and funds to rebuild what has been devastated by more than a year of devastating conflict.

A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where he had met on Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

It was his first visit to Berlin since the start of the war and came a day after the German government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. .

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for Germany’s political, financial and military support, saying the country is now second only to the United States in providing aid to Ukraine – and joked that he is working to make it the biggest donor.

“German air defense systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are saving Ukrainian lives and bringing us closer to victory. Germany is a reliable ally! Together we are bringing peace!” he wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Scholz said that Berlin has so far given Kiev about 17 billion euros in bilateral aid and that it can expect more in the future.

“We will support you as long as necessary,” he said, adding that it is up to Russia to end the war by withdrawing its troops.

After initially being reluctant to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the largest suppliers of weapons to Ukraine, including the Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air defense system.

Modern Western equipment is considered crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counterattack against Russian troops.

Zelenskyy said one reason for his recent visit to the allied capitals was to create one “Fighter Coalition” that would provide Ukraine with the fighter jets it needs to counter Russian air dominance.

Germany has said in the past that it does not have the F-16 jets Ukraine needs, and Scholz responded to questions about possible deliveries of the planes by referring to the anti-aircraft system it has provided to Kiev.

“This is what we as Germany are focusing on now.” he said.

In Ukraine, officials on Sunday denied that the country had anything to do with the downing of two Russian helicopters near the border a day earlier.

In a joint statement after their meeting, Scholz and Zelenskyy said they supported efforts to bring to justice those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine and pointed to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They also pledged to ensure that sanctions against Russia are not circumvented and to explore the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to pay for the damage caused in Ukraine.

Germany said it supports Kiev’s bid to join the European Union and backed a 2008 pledge by NATO members to pave the way for Ukraine to eventually join the military alliance.

Zelenskyy first met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, who was snubbed by Kiev last year, apparently over his previously close ties to Russia, causing a chill in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany. Since then, both Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have visited Ukraine.

After meeting with Scholz and other senior officials in the chancellery, the two leaders flew to the western city of Aachen for Zelenskyy to receive the prestigious International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.

In her congratulatory speech, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen compared the war in Ukraine to the fall of the Iron Curtain more than 30 years ago.

“Every generation has its moment when it has to stand up to defend democracy and what it believes in.” she said. “For us, that moment has come.”

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of trying to turn back the clock on European history in its attack on Ukraine.

Modern Russia waged war not only against us, as a free and sovereign state, not only against united Europe as a global symbol of peace and prosperity. he said in his acceptance speech. “This is Russia’s fight for the past.”

In other developments:

Zelenskyy’s top aide, Andriy Yermak, said on Sunday that five civilians died in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region when a Russian unexploded ordnance detonated.

Overnight, Russia launched a “massive” the Iranian-made Shahed explosive drone attack in Ukraine that left more than 30 injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

Eighteen of the 23 drones were shot down, but those that passed and debris from those that were captured damaged 50 residential buildings, private homes and other buildings, the military said without giving further details.

Russia also hit the western city of Ternopil and the southern city of Mykolayiv with missiles, injuring an unspecified number of civilians.

Shelling by Russian forces killed two people – a 59-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man – in the Chuhuiv district of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv province on Sunday, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had killed two of its colonels in the Bakhmut area.