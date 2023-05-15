The Student Loans Company reminds new students to apply now





The Student Loans Company (SLC) is reminding new students in England who plan to attend university and college this autumn to submit their student finance applications now. With the new student application deadline approaching on May 19*, students shouldapply onlinenow even if they do not have a confirmed university place. This will ensure that their funding is in place for the start of the academic year. The Student Loans Company (SLC) disbursed more than 22 billion in maintenance loans, grants and tuition fees to over 1.5 million students in the last completed academic year (21/22). Given the scale of the service it provides, it is important that student applications are submitted and ready to be processed. Jackie Currie, Executive Director of Operations at SLC, said: We understand that prospective students have a lot of work to do now, with studies and exams on the horizon. However, my message to them is apply now, because getting your student finance application in before the deadline gives them one less thing to think about during the important period of study. And even if they don’t know what course or university they’re going to, or if they’re waiting for exam results, please still apply. Students can apply for tuition fee loans to cover fees and maintenance loans to help with living costs. There may be circumstances where a student may benefit from extra money, for example if they have additional needs, have children or are studying for a medical, social work or teaching course. More information about what is available can be found here – https://www.gov.uk/student-finance/extra-help Important information for prospective students: There are a number of resources available for students to learn more about how to apply and about the financial support that may be available. You have important documents in hand: Students should have their National Insurance number and passport details to hand before starting the application.

They will also be asked for bank details when applying, including their 8-digit account number and 6-digit order code. If bank details change after applying, it’s quick and easy to log into their online account and update them. Follow the progress of the application: Applications can take six to eight weeks to process and students do not need to contact us during this time. They can track the status of their application through their online accounts and will be notified if there is any outstanding action they need to take. Students can also make changes to their personal information in their online accounts. Returning students are also reminded to apply before their June 23 application deadline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/student-loans-company-reminds-new-students-to-apply-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos