Sinch expands Super Network for Voice with international IP Connect





CHICAGO AND STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communication Cloud, today announced the global rollout of high-quality direct connections by offering IP Connect Internet Protocol connectivity ( IP) between global service providers. The new service expands Sinch’s direct connection voice footprint to Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle EastAND Latin America.

Leading service providers around the world trust Sinch to terminate voice in the US and deliver exceptional voice quality when calls are made overseas. Often, when calling parties make international calls over free or low-cost video apps or platforms, they are dealing with inferior quality because multiple providers are used to complete the call. The hallmark of the Sinch IP Connect solution is the provision of high-quality voice calls, resulting in an excellent customer experience across the globe. IP Connect provides a direct connection between originating and terminating provider networks for two-way call termination with consistent end-to-end functionality, no other intermediary operator gets in the way of the call. Plus, the IP Connect service is transcoder-free which means delivering a high-definition voice connection with an overall quality of service at peak performance levels and improved customer engagement. “Direct connections matter,” he says Nick Reifschneider, Sinch Voice vice president of service provider products. “We have invested in strong network interconnections and capabilities to deploy IP Connect to provide direct connections worldwide to global service providers giving them access to high-quality two-way voice calls. Now providers can regain voice traffic from freemium and arbitrage providers. building value, trust and loyalty with their existing customers.” Sinch has been laser-focused on expanding its voice footprint globally and started by offering phone numbers in Europe, Asia, Middle East, AfricaAND Latin America. Sinch is building its own points of presence (POPs) in Europe, with different facilities, to provide a superior voice service. This enables the delivery of a highly reliable service that global service providers require to support the growth of their customers. To prevent illegal robocalls, the IP Connect Service is only available to customers of FCC-compliant service providers who meet the Know Your Customer (KYC) policy. About Sinch

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its customer communications cloud. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest technology companies, rely on Sinch and its global Super Network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and growing rapidly since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded on NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at cinch.com. SOURCE Sinch

