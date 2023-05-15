Promoting diversity, equality and inclusion across borders

May 15, 2023



The Fogarty International Center (FIC) is deeply committed to improving health outcomes and reducing health disparities worldwide. One way we can achieve this goal is by training individuals from populations that are underrepresented as health researchers.

I am pleased to share Fogarty’s latest

Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) for Administrative Grants for Fogarty International Center (FIC) Training Grants to Promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) which aims to do just that. With these supplements, we aim to support existing research training programs in their efforts to provide a foundation in research design, methods and analytical techniques for a diverse group of trainees.

For example, members of certain ethnolinguistic and indigenous populations in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are often among the most vulnerable, facing significant barriers to accessing high-quality health care and suffering from a disproportionate burden of disease. Members of these and other such marginalized communities are also often underrepresented in the health research workforce, which can limit our understanding of their unique health needs and prevent us from developing interventions to address their challenges. specific health.

Health research training can play a critical role in addressing these disparities by empowering individuals from underserved populations with the skills and knowledge they need to conduct high-quality research. By training and supporting these researchers, we can help elevate their perspectives so that their experiences are valued and the health needs of all populations are addressed.

As a Peace Corps volunteer, I learned many proverbs in Tshiluba, one of the regional languages ​​in the Democratic Republic of Congo. One of my favorites is If you want to sleep in someone’s house when it rains, you dream about it“, which means, you have to sleep in another person’s house to know where the roof lets in the rain.” It is members of these marginalized populations who know what the most important health problems are in their communities and, with the right training, are uniquely equipped to find the most effective, appropriate and sustainable solutions at the local level. .

With the skills and knowledge needed to conduct research provided by these supplements, these individuals will be well placed to help their communities identify and address their health challenges and not rely solely on outside experts, who are often contextual knowledge is lacking. This can also help build trust, promote understanding between researchers and communities, and address the power imbalances that often exist between researchers from high-income countries and the communities they study.

It is of course up to our beneficiaries and their partners to apply for such funding, as well as to identify underrepresented populations in the countries in which they work. They may be members of specific ethnolinguistic groups, socioeconomically disadvantaged populations, underserved rural populations, groups with disabilities, immigrants and displaced populations, or sexual and gender minorities, among others.

We hope this initiative will lead to tangible improvements in health equity and further build sustainable local capacity to carry out research where it is most needed. Imagine the impact of a generation of helping to create new and diverse research leaders around the world! We also hope to learn from them new approaches and techniques that can be shared widely to reduce health disparities, including here in the United States.

This initiative is made possible by increased funding for health disparities research in the Fogarty Congressional appropriation for fiscal year 2023. I thank Dr. Flora Katz, Director of our International Training and Research Division, for her commitment to this cause and our extramural program officers and grant management staff who will support and administer this initiative in addition to their current workload.

Health research training is a powerful tool for promoting research and health equity, social justice, and improving health outcomes in LMICs, particularly for individuals from populations that are underrepresented as health researchers. We can only benefit from leveraging the talent, experiences and perspectives of a more inclusive and diverse global health research workforce in our collective efforts to achieve greater health equity for all. We at Fogarty remain committed to supporting health research training programs around the world and look forward to continuing to work with NIH and our global partners.

