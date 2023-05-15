Parliamentary Committee publishes initial findings from public inquiry into assisted dying » Humanists UK





The House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee has now published initial findings from the online public survey, which asked respondents whether they generally agreed or disagreed with the current law on assisted dying in England and Wales. The findings did not state what percentage of respondents supported a change in the law, but commented on the most common influences on respondents’ views. Most respondents in favor of a change to the current law emphasized the importance of the voices of terminally ill people and their families. Respondents felt that the views of healthcare professionals and experts should also be taken into account. Humanists in the UK agree that compassion should be at the heart of responses calling for change, and 96% of respondents said the main factor influencing the need for a change in the law would be to reduce suffering. Conversely, 53% of those surveyed who wanted to retain the current ban on assisted dying in England and Wales were influenced by their personal views on the sanctity of life. The summary of findings shows that the views of religious groups were raised within some of these submissions. The committee visited Portland, Oregon to learn more about the views across the debate over whether assisted dying is legal, introduced by the Death with Dignity Act (1997). The next stage of the investigation is for the commission to gather views from across the debate in roundtable discussion events. The next event is a trial session with international experts on May 16, 2023. Public and professional opinion towards assisted dying has changed significantly in recent years: 90% of British adults now favor a change in the law. The British Medical Association and the Royal Colleges of Physicians and Nurses both opposed a change in the law in 2004, but both have reassessed their stance and changed their position to neutrality. Humanist Campaigns UK Manager Kathy Riddick said: The inquiry into assisted dying is an opportunity to receive evidence from people with personal experience of failings with the current law as well as international experts where change has already been successfully implemented. The survey shows a real drive for compassion in this area by respondents seeking change and this cannot be ignored in place of some respondents’ religious views on the sanctity of life. People who are terminally ill or incurably suffering deserve the right to make choices at the end of their lives. Assisted dying has always been a matter of freedom and autonomy. Notes: For comments or further information, media should contact Humanists UK campaigns manager Kathy Riddick at [email protected] or on 020 7324 3072 or 07534 248 596. Read more about a decade of campaigning for the legal right to die at home and abroad. Read on ONS study on suicides among people diagnosed with serious health conditions. Read more about our campaign to legalize assisted dying in the UK. Humanists UK is the national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. Powered by 100,000 members and supporters, we advance free thinking and promote humanity to create a tolerant society where rational thought and kindness prevail. We provide ceremonies, pastoral care, education and support services that benefit over a million people each year and our campaigns advance humanist thinking on ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humanists.uk/2023/05/15/parliament-committee-publishes-initial-findings-from-public-survey-on-assisted-dying/

