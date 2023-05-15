Teacher feared dead after shark attack in South Australia









A school teacher is presumed dead after being attacked by a shark while surfing Saturday, according to authorities, who found fragments of a wetsuit and the suspected remains of his surfboard. Emergency services were called to reports of a shark attack at Walkers Rock Beach on South Australia’s west coast on Saturday, South Australian police said in a statement. Authorities have not identified the man, but local CNN affiliates have named him as Simon Baccanello, a 46-year-old teacher at nearby Elliston Area School. Police said in a statement Monday that they had found two items of interest in connection with the search for a missing surfer who is presumed dead after a shark attack. One of them appears to be a piece of clothing material, while the other item is believed to be several small pieces of white polystyrene, possibly from a surfboard, said police, who are sending the items for medical analysis. Trevlyn Smith, a unit manager from the SES, previously told CNN affiliate 9 News that the remains of the surfboard they recovered showed a bite mark. After consulting with the Baccanellos family, emergency services said they would continue to check the area and surrounding beaches in the coming days after high tide. His family released a statement saying his death was a tragic loss, according to 9 News. Baccanello started his job at Elliston Area School in January, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had a real desire with his students to make them feel good about building those relationships with the students, Principal Chad Fleming told 9 News. Pulteney Grammar School where Baccanello taught in Adelaide between 2007 and 2009, and then 2022 also released a statement on Facebook. He is well remembered by the school community as an excellent teacher, a generous friend and a genuine, authentic human being, the statement said. Shark attacks are relatively rare in South Australia according to Australian Shark Incident Databasethere were 20 shark encounters in 2022, resulting in 14 injuries and one death. South Australia contributed only one occasion which did not involve any injuries. In February this year, a 16-year-old girl was killed by a shark while swimming in a river in Perth, Western Australia.

