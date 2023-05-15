The Turkish opposition faces a tough battle in the runoff with Erdogan



Istanbul

CNN

–



A hushed silence fell over the crowd outside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development (AK) party headquarters in Istanbul.

Somber faces returned to the election count on the big screen Erdogan’s vote had fallen below the 50% threshold needed to reach the first round of Sunday’s historic election.

The celebratory chants, which had flowed seamlessly between party and religious slogans, came to an abrupt halt, as did the beating of drums.

We are not used to this. They were used to winning the first round, said 38-year-old Erdogan supporter Umran Ozdwmie. It was 1 a.m. in Istanbul and the street where the party faithful had poured earlier in the evening was beginning to empty.

Suddenly, she came back to life. Erdogan was to deliver an address from his balcony in the capital Ankara. Word had begun to spread: the ruling party was bruised, but not yet out of the game.

Our situation may change, but Erdogan will not rule, said 53-year-old Ismail Boyaci, 53. We will never leave him.

Erdogan praised the elections as a celebration of democracy.

Our country has completed another celebration of democracy with the May 14 elections, Erdogan said. Although the exact results are not yet clear, we are ahead.

A coalition of six parties had come together to end Erdogan’s 20-year rule, campaigning on a platform of change, restoring democratic institutions eroded by strongman rule and boosting the sagging economy. Such a united opposition front is unprecedented in Turkey.

Most Turkish polls had predicted a deep lead for main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In the end, the opposite happened. Erdogan secured a five-point lead over his main opponent, setting them up for a runoff.

The third candidate, far-right politician Sinan Ogan, was left with a potentially decisive 5% of the vote.

The new king has conditioned the support of each of the candidates on tough policies on refugees and some Kurdish groups he perceives as terrorists.

When we have a decision (for approval) we will certainly provide it to both parties, Ogan told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Monday. It could be Erdogan. It could be Kilicdaroglu. We don’t have a clear decision at the moment.

What was thought was that all political parties should exclude terrorist organizations, he said. We should not give our support to either side; there is no such rule.

But analysts predict Ogans ultra-nationalist followers will be more likely to vote for Erdogan in the next round. Erdogan’s ruling party also emerged from Sunday’s election with the largest parliamentary bloc.

This leaves the opposition facing an uphill battle to win the runoff. Kilicdaroglu struck a defiant tone on Monday. I swear I will fight to the end. I am. Here, he said in a video published on social networks.

Among other things, the election results exposed the limited ability of the opposition to capture the discontent of a population shaken by an economic crisis and, in the southeast, by a devastating earthquake.

Opposition voters CNN spoke to before the polls closed seemed upbeat. They said they were voting for justice and freedom, a revitalized economy and checks and balances.

Erdogan’s supporters drew a sharp contrast. Times of crisis call for a strong man to forge a path to recovery, they said. Erdogan gives the country a muscular stature and, most importantly for many voters, he was religious.

Participation in the voting was very high, around 90%. CNN saw several sick people being transported to the polls, including one person who was brought in on a stretcher, attached to an oxygen machine. It was a battle for the soul of the nation, and Turks from all walks of life were determined to participate.

Yet even as voters called for change, there are loyalties here that seem unwavering.

When CNN reported from Erodgan’s strongholds in the country’s earthquake zone last week, we found that support for the president remained strong. This was confirmed in the election results, which showed that support for the leader remained alive and well, despite an initial shambolic reaction.

People make mistakes and you have to love people despite their mistakes, Nuray Canpolat said from outside her tent in Erdogan’s stronghold of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the earthquake.

First, God saves us. Then our president Erdogan saves us.

Before the runoff vote, Erdogan now has two weeks to save himself and all indications are that he starts, as ever, from a strong place.