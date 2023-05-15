DVIDS – News – International Mosquito Control Specialists create buzz with Navy Entomology Center of Excellence





Staff from the Naval Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), located in Jacksonville, Florida, attended the 89th American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) meeting held in Reno, Nevada, February 27 – March 3 2023. Since 1938, AMCA has served as the premier professional engagement for vector control specialists, health science researchers, educators, industry leaders, and students in vector biology. Over 900 participants from around the world attended the conference, including 48 exhibitors. During the conference, NECE staff provided an educational booth to showcase NECE initiatives to attendees. In addition, the new NECE officers used this opportunity as a recruiting platform to educate interested individuals about the Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP) which provides a financial incentive for advanced degrees in entomology. Upon graduation, students are commissioned as officers in the US Navy Medical Service Corps. Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, NECE Officer-in-Charge, participated in an invitation-only panel led by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on the latest state and interagency developments and programs in the field of insecticide resistance. This is a critical barrier to vector management, and NECE leads the Department of Defense (DoD) capacity to detect and respond to this growing threat to operational readiness. During the annual meeting, Lt. Edward Traczyk, Assistant Head of the Research and Development Department, represented NECE’s Research and Development Department and highlighted the unit’s advances in its capabilities and insecticide resistance research using the latest next-generation platform housed at NECEs Resistance to Insecticide Response System (IRRS). Dr. James Cilek, a civilian entomologist with NECE, also presented findings on research evaluating the effectiveness of specialized mosquito nets titled, Evaluation of Deltameter Impregnated Screening for Localized Mosquito Reduction in Settled Environments. Lt. jg Sierra Schluep, Acting Science Director and Head of NECE’s Testing and Evaluation Department, represented NECE at the Young Professionals committee meeting, which helps and brings together people from all backgrounds who have been involved in the public health industry for less than 5 years. “Participating in AMCA is a critical partner-building initiative for us,” said Schluep. As our capabilities grow, our capacity to contribute to public health by supporting collaborative interagency efforts develops. Here, we stay abreast of vector control innovations and integrate these tools and knowledge to better protect our warfighters. NECE is the Navy and Marine Corps Center of Excellence for operational entomology located at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL. NECE’s unique DoD mission is to develop and evaluate new products, pesticides, and technologies to better protect established forces from disease vectors. NECE also provides operational medical entomology and pest management training to DOD military and civilian personnel and is the program manager for all Navy shipboard pest management. NECE plays a key role in supporting national strategic interests through engagement and exchange with foreign health and military partners.

