The fifth review conference of the OPCW opened today





THE HAGUE, Netherlands15 May 2023 The fifth session of the Review Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (RC-5) opened today in The Hague, Netherlands. The hearing is streamed live here. The Conference of States Parties meets in a special session called the Review Conference (RC) every five years to review the operation of the Chemical Weapons Conventions (CWC). The KR assesses the status of the implementation of the Conventions and determines the priorities for the OPCW for the coming years. It provides strategic direction for the Organization and ensures that it has sufficient resources to meet all its essential objectives, taking into account any relevant scientific and technological developments. Some of the topics discussed during the week-long Conference will be the role of the OPCW and CWC in strengthening international peace and security, including preventing the re-emergence of chemical weapons; maintaining readiness to respond to the use or threats of the use of chemical weapons; developments in science and technology related to the implementation of the Conventions; promoting the peaceful and authorized applications of chemistry and ensuring the safe production and safe use of chemicals. The OPCW is on a strong path forward, fueled by a 26-year legacy of successful implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. We take pride in this heritage with a sense of responsibility. It forces us to learn from the past to update our knowledge and skills, as the future is already here. We currently work in a global security context that is significantly different from that of the entry into force of the Convention in 1997, said the Director General of the OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias, at the opening of the Conference. Today, the ban on the use of chemical weapons is permanent and unchallenged. And the Convention is almost universal. Over the past 26 years, the Organization’s robust verification method has built confidence in compliance with the Convention. It has set a gold standard among multilateral disarmament agreements. To maintain this high level, verification tools must evolve in line with advances in science and technology, he added. In this sense, we developed the project for the construction of the Center for Chemistry and Technology (CKT), which was inaugurated last Friday, May 12, 2023, in the presence of His Majesty King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands. KKT will significantly increase the operational and capacity building capabilities of the Organization. At the Fourth Review Conference in November 2018, it was just an idea. Today, thanks to the generous contributions of 57 countries, the European Union and other donors, we have a modern platform to facilitate our activities related to research, analysis, training, information exchange and capacity building, the Director General emphasized. Each review conference presents new opportunities for strengthening the global norm and providing strategic guidance for the Organization with a long-term perspective, he concluded. RC-5 is being chaired by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the OPCW, HE Mr. Henk Cor van der Kwast. More than 800 representatives from OPCW member states, civil society, the chemical industry and academia are joining the week-long review process. A number of side events are taking place on the margins of the Conference, focusing on topics related to the CWC. Background As the implementing body of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the OPCW, with its 193 member states, oversees global efforts to permanently eliminate chemical weapons. Since the Conventions entered into force in 1997, it is the most successful disarmament treaty to eliminate an entire class of weapons of mass destruction. Over 99% of all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons have been destroyed under OPCW verification. For its extensive efforts in eliminating chemical weapons, the OPCW received the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize. More Information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opcw.org/media-centre/news/2023/05/opcw-fifth-review-conference-opened-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos