The International African American Museum receives the Riley Institute’s OneSouthCarolina Award

The Charlestons International African American Museum (IAAM) received the second annual OneSouthCarolina Partners in Progress Award from Furman University’s Riley Institute. The award was presented to the President and CEO of IAAM Dr. Tonya Matthews by Dick Riley, former governor of South Carolina and US Secretary of Education, during the Building OneSouthCarolina Forum in Columbia on May 10. The annual award is given for achievements that advance social and economic progress in South Carolina. The International African American Museum is deserving of this award on multiple levels, said Don Gordon, executive director of the Riley Institute. It would not be possible without strong public-private partnerships and the input of a large group of stakeholders in Charleston and across the state, and it positions South Carolina as a leader facing difficult parts of the past and of our present and honors those histories. The IAAMa project, 23 years in the making, opens June 27 and is located at the historic Gadsdens Wharf, where about 40 percent of all enslaved Africans first settled in the United States. The museum was built to honor the site and place African-American history in its full global context, up to the present day. As the newest platform set to spark conversations about social empathy by highlighting the historical ingenuity of African Americans in this country, receiving this award from the Riley Institute is an honor, Matthews said. We are recognized by our peers for the extraordinary work we have done and the profound impact we aspire to have. When we officially welcome our visitors this summer, it will truly be a proud moment for the museum. Among IAAM’s most important offerings is the Center for Family History, which will provide a collection of documents and resources to facilitate genealogical research for African Americans. Speakers at the forum also highlighted the museum’s unique voice-first approach, which means that the collections and narratives are very directly informed by the communities whose stories are told at IAAM. We envision that IAAM will serve as a catalyst for conversation and social progress across the country, Gordon said. As people visit the museum and discover more about themselves and our country past and present, they will take that knowledge home and perhaps think about how they can start working to tell their communities untold stories. When asked at the forum what cities and towns across the state can do to leverage their assets and tell their stories, Matthews stressed that communities need to be bold in their actions. Monuments, parks, museums, signs, business incubators, everything is possible and on the table. I think that simply answering the call to re-envision and re-imagine is 85 percent of the work. – Claudia Winkler

