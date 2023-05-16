Revolution Brands International Acquires Micro-Mobility Manufacturer MEKA Inc.





Miami, FL, May 15, 2023 –(PR.com)–Revolution Brands International continues to expand by expanding their R&D and manufacturing capabilities through the acquisition of micro-mobility design and manufacturing firm, MEKA Inc. MEKA Inc was founded by Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam, based out of San Francisco. With a passion for micro-mobility, they founded MEKA in early 2021 to create the world’s best personal electric vehicles and a forward-thinking vehicle platform. An already established Revolution Brands International had been looking for investment opportunities in the EV manufacturing space and after an initial presentation at MEKA in 2021 during their initial seed raise, the relationship grew between the firms. Revolution Brands International had already begun the process of creating their proprietary line of micro-mobility and realized that the acquisition of MEKA could accelerate this development through a wealth of knowledge, combining Revolution Brands Internationals infrastructure and distribution expertise with MEKAs internal. Proprietary IP and innovative new technologies, in designs that were both disruptive and forward thinking. Federico Urdaneta, Vice President of RBI, says: After speaking with so many different companies within the micro-mobility spectrum, it was refreshing to see MEKA address design challenges while prioritizing the holistic rider experience. We were impressed at the level of detail given to every component of their vehicles, which matched our goal of providing a premium, rider-centric experience. MEKA is advised by current veterans of the micro-mobility industry. Their vehicles, software and hardware platforms are designed and engineered by alums from Rivian and Twitter. Sophia Tung, CEO of MEKA, went to Purdue for a Bachelors in Computer Science and Wing Chuen Lam, CTO of MEKA, went to UC Berkeley for Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. The two founders got their start in micro-mobility when they first became interested in building and riding electric skateboards. After college, Wing and I shared an interest in building high-performance electric skateboards and experimenting with related technology. Wing later expanded into electric scooters and created an upgrade kit for popular electric scooter models, adding more range, power and features. This project prompted the realization that the market could benefit from our expertise given the saturation of poorly designed and engineered products. The demand for our kits continued to grow and this led us to establish MEKA. – Sophia Tung, CEO of MEKA About MEKA Inc.

MEKA is a micro-mobility design and manufacturing firm that specializes in software and hardware platforms for personal electric vehicles. MEKA was founded in San Francisco in March 2021, by co-founders Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam. The team consists of engineers and designers in multiple disciplines, including product engineering, software development, and human interfaces. About Revolution Brands International

Revolution Brands International, LLC is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of personal electric vehicles, lifestyle products and mobile connectivity accessories. Headquartered in Miami, the organization operates as the parent company for a diverse portfolio of well-known brands in its core segments that include SimplyEV and Kimoa offering consumers a wide range of high-quality, future-proof products through e- focused on customer service. -trade and an expanding network of retail locations. Connect with your customers and grow your business Click here

