Technology Development Research Notice using the International Space Station is open for concepts





KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory is seeking flight concepts for the development of technology that would utilize the space-based environment of the orbital laboratory. This request, “Technology Advances and Applied Research Using the ISS National Laboratory”, is open to a wide range of technological areas, including chemical and material synthesis in space, connectivity, translational medicine, space computing and on-demand cloud computing technologies, and the application of ISS remote sensing data to improved geospatial analytics for commercial use. The development and demonstration of space-based technology is a strategic priority for the ISS National Laboratory, as it provides an opportunity for accelerated technology maturation that could enable advances to improve life on Earth or build commerce in low orbit. of the Earth. Through this research notice, respondents may propose using the unique environment of the orbital platform to develop, test, or mature products and processes that have a demonstrated potential to produce a short-term, positive economic impact, either directly or indirectly. Emphasis will be placed on proposals for testing and qualifying hardware prototype space and advancing process improvements such as, but not limited to: Hardware Prototype Testing: Innovations that address hardware product development gaps and emerging technology proliferation in the fields of computing, electronics, semiconductors, nanotechnologies, robotics, sensors, communications, remote sensing, and satellite technology.

Process Improvements: Using the space station as a test bed for advancing the development of high-throughput probe facilities, using space-based data to facilitate modeling of industrial systems, or demonstrating new research methodologies and the development of spaceflight.

Advanced Materials: Current advanced materials research that addresses the development of next-generation manufacturing methods, the testing of new materials, and the exploitation of materials with unique properties.

Translational medicine: Validation of accelerated disease modeling, analysis of macromolecular structures for drug design, and demonstration of novel drug delivery and diagnostic services. As an example of a recent technology development case study, Orbit Fab collaborated with the ISS National Laboratory to test the technology that underpinned plans to build gas stations in space. Engineering the company’s equipment for refueling spacecraft in orbit required understanding the dynamics of the tank in space and designing pump systems that would operate in microgravity. The results of this ISS National Laboratory investigation successfully demonstrated that Orbit Fab technology can support a wide range of thrusters for spacecraft thrusters. This research announcement will follow a two-step proposal submission process. Before being invited to submit a full proposal, all interested investigators must submit a Step 1: Concept Summary for review. Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) will host a webinar on May 31, 2023IN 2 pm ETto discuss space station facilities and capabilities related to this research announcement. Step 1: Concept summaries must be submitted by the end of the day July 10, 2023. Step 2: Complete proposals from those invited to submit will be received by the end of the day October 9, 2023. Flight concepts selected through this research announcement may receive funding to enable mission integration and operations support for projects to be implemented on the International Space Station. To learn more about this opportunity, including how to submit a Step 1: Concept Brief, please visit search notice page. To learn more about the ISS National Laboratory and the science it sponsors, please visit our website at ISSNationalLab.org. To download a high resolution photo for this release, Click here. About the US National Laboratory on the International Space Station (ISS):

International Space Station (ISS) is a special laboratory that enables the research and development of technology impossible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, ISS The National Laboratory allows researchers to use this Multi purpose the facility to improve life on Earth, enhance space-based business models, advance scientific education in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this national orbital laboratory, research resources on the International Space Station are available to support non-NASA scientific, technological, and educational initiatives by US government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CHASSIS) manages ISS National Lab, under the cooperative agreement with NASA, facilitating access to permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about ISS National Laboratory, visit www.ISSNationalLab.org. SOURCE International Space Station National Laboratory

