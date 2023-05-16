Naperville Central students finalists in international ballet competition

“If you don’t know anything about ballet, it’s not about the technique you know, it’s about how it makes you feel,” said 16-year-old Anjuli Paul.

Anjuli’s mastery of all things ballet has paid off. She and Lucy Shultz, both juniors at Naperville Central High School, were recently selected as senior soloist finalists in Junior American Grand Prix (YAGP) international ballet competition, held in Tampa, Florida, in April.

What is YAGP?

YAGP is the world’s largest non-profit student ballet competition and scholarship program for aspiring ballet dancers. Anjuli and Lucy were two of only 187 young women from 39 countries invited to compete.

“I was very excited. It’s a very big opportunity to be able to participate in these finals, and I was also invited as a soloist last year, so I was able to go there last year. So knowing that I had a second chance to be able to go was super exciting to have that opportunity to perform alone with so many other talented dancers,” said Anjuli.

“My goal coming into this season was to place Top 12 Classical in the semifinals, so qualifying for the finals was beyond my expectations and very exciting,” said Lucy.

Both also received scholarships to the Kansas City Ballet School. And Lucy received an offer to become an apprentice for the Oklahoma City Ballet next season.

Years of training pay off

The rewards were well earned after years of dedication and hard work.

“I was four years old when I first started dancing and at first I only took one lesson a week and the thing that got me interested in dancing in the first place was that I was always running around the house in my ballet costumes. when I was younger, so I really enjoyed being able to do that in class,” Anjuli said.

“As a child, I was told that I was always dancing around the house to get my energy out, and my parents decided it would be a good idea to get me into a dance class. “I started with a creative movement class at the age of 3 and I haven’t stopped dancing since,” said Lucy.

However, what continues to drive the two dancers is not medals and honors, but the ability to convey emotion through movement.

“When I’m dancing, I’m so focused on the movement and the story that everything else is basically blocked out of my mind,” Lucy said.

“Ballet has always offered me a space to be able to express myself, and I would say, for the most part, I’m a pretty introverted person. So to be able to express myself in a non-verbal way and in a way that feels so natural to me is really wonderful and something I always come back to,” said Anjuni.

Bright future ahead for both of them

Anjuli practices at Naperville Academy of Dance Arts, while Lucy attends Hinsdale Dance Academy.

For her senior year, Anjuli will leave Naperville Central to attend Walnut Hill, a prestigious fine arts school in Boston.

“I am very excited to meet other art students. It’s not just dancers. They also have visual artists, musicians and writers and theater students. So I’m very excited to meet other art students and be in that environment with many other creative people,” said Anjuli.

Although both have big plans on the court, it’s their pure love for dance that drives them forward.

“It seems like it would be so difficult and so stressful, and it’s a lot of hard work. But at the same time, there’s another feeling where you get in the zone, it’s this feeling of being so light and so free, and it’s just an amazing feeling,” Anjuli said.

“As a dancer, I am given the opportunity to ‘become art’ and use my body in the same way a musician uses his instrument. I also really enjoy the strong and supportive ballet community and dancing alongside people I consider family,” said Lucy.

