Amy Pope is chosen as the next managing director of International





Amy Pope has been chosen as the next director-general of the International Organization for Migration



Geneva – On Monday, May 15, 2023, the Member States of the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations Migration Agency, elected Mrs. Amy E. Pope as its incoming Director General during the 6th Special Session of the IOM Council. Founded in 1951, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. IOM is part of the United Nations system, as an affiliated organization. Director-General-elect Pope, who began her appointment as IOM Deputy Director-General for Management and Reform in September 2021, was nominated by the United States of America. Acting General Director Mr. Antnio Vitorino was also a candidate in the election. The first woman to lead the IOM, Mrs. Pope will assume the duties of Director General for a five-year term starting October 1, 2023. During her term as Deputy General Director, Mrs. Pope implemented a series of budgetary, management and administrative reforms to optimize IOM’s field delivery and risk management, improve internal justice outcomes and operational outcomes, and strengthen coordination with the United Nations system. Biography of Mrs. Pope Before joining IOM, Ms. Pope served as Senior Immigration Advisor to President Biden in 2021, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor from 2015-2017, and as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Cross-Border Security from 2013-2015. In the White House, she developed and implemented comprehensive strategies to manage surges in migration, address human trafficking, respond to Zika and Ebola outbreaks, and prepare communities to respond to climate crises. Since then, she has continued to promote dialogue on global migration challenges through her academic writing and work with Chatham House. She has also held positions at the Department of Justice and the US Senate and was a partner at the London-based law firm Schillings. Ms. Pope has led government entities and private sector organizations through organizational change, working with them to better strategize, innovate and manage risk. She has a strong track record in staff development and building empowered and diverse teams to achieve change. In addition, she has exceptional experience in building partnerships and promoting cooperation, working with multilateral organizations, governments and community actors to develop and implement policies on migration, refugee resettlement and countering violent extremism. Ms. Pope graduated summa cum laude from Duke University School of Law with a Juris Doctor and holds a degree in Political Science (with honors) from Haverford College in Pennsylvania. For more information contact: Paul Dillon, spokesperson, [email protected]

Safa Msehli, Spokesperson, [email protected]

