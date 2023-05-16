Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management is ranked 8th in the US by QS World University Rankings | FIU news





th globally. The Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) is on the rise, according to QS World University Rankings 2023 . In this year QS world university ranking by subject Chaplin School jumped to second place in the state. It continues to maintain its place as no. 8 among US Public Research Universities and 35globally. “When the QS World University Rankings for Hospitality and Leisure Management subjects were first introduced in 2017, we were ranked 107th. Today, we are No. 35 in the world, an impressive jump of 72 spots,” said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. “Our secret to success is the ability to quickly adapt curricula to the ever-evolving hospitality industry, our world-renowned location and the fact that so many top industry leaders are teaching in our classrooms.” The ranking is based on an independent comparative analysis of over 15,700 individual undergraduate programs taken by students at 1,594 universities in 93 countries and territories. This ranking evaluates an institution’s academic performance in specific areas, to give students and institutions insight into a program’s strengths, as well as those that may need prioritization to achieve a better student experience. The largest student-driven subject rankings consist of five indicators: academic and employer reputation based on a global survey of 151,000 academics and 99,000 employers, research citations per paper, H-index (a measure of the productivity and impact of an academic or department), and international research network. This year, the United States boasts the highest number of hospitality programs with 256, followed by the United Kingdom with 145 and Switzerland with 32. The FIU Chaplin School rankings are the result of a laser focus on key performance indicators such as student success, four-year first-time college graduation (FTIC) rates and two-year retention rates. The school is also known for student engagement and unique experiential learning opportunities, such as leadership roles open only to FIU students at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF®). “FIU’s Chaplin School continues to be a leader in hospitality education with its innovative and unique programs that challenge our students to excel in the classroom and experience the business in ways that create exceptional hospitality industry leaders,” said Vice President FIU Executive and Provost Elizabeth. M. Béjar.

