Grassroots climate action takes center stage with local community funding





Published on 16/05/2023 $155,000 will be awarded to six projects to provide solutions that address climate change under the Community Zero Emissions Grants program. Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction Shane Rattenbury said the program is now in its sixth year and is an important way to engage different parts of the community and drive local solutions to climate change. “We are in a climate crisis. The response to this crisis requires action at all levels, and these grassroots grant-funded projects have the potential to reach a wide swath of our community,” Minister Rattenbury said. “The ACT Government is committed to climate change action through its key policies of: net zero emissions by 2045; the transition to an all-electric city; and phasing out fossil fuel vehicles. The community has a key role to play in all these policies. “In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, many of the projects funded also help build our city’s resilience to climate change. For example, projects that deal with organic food waste will also help increase local food production and foster community connections. Asthma Australia’s Airsmart program will help Canberrans adapt to a future increasingly impacted by climate change. “I look forward to these successful projects inspiring Canberrans to take climate action and engage in their local communities. “ The successful applicants for the sixth round of grants are: Canberra Environment Centre: $49,798.88 – Tools Climate Adaptation 2.0

Asthma Australia Limited: $39,500 – ACT AirSmart Program

St Clare’s College: $20,000 – Paddock-to-Plate Garden

Canberra City Farm: $8,020 – CCF Compost Shredder

Australian National University: $22,280.24 – Garbage Worms

Food Co-op Store: $15,620.71 – Zero Emission Kitchen For more information on the Zero Emissions Community grant program, visit the Everyday Climate Choices website. Quotes attributed to Alison Plevey, leader of the Australian Dance Party (previous grantee): “The Australian Dance Party has strong social and environmental values. The grant enabled us to work on a topic we are really passionate about – climate action – in a fun and creative way. “We used grant funding to create seven ad-style videos that communicated to audiences small, accessible ways they can ‘go zero.’ “We got over 100,000 movie views and polled some viewers. On average, they reported that, since watching the videos, they thought about their behaviors more often and tried to choose more consistent ones. “Sharing climate action messages through a variety of mediums can help people from all walks of life on the journey to net zero.” – The statement ends – Shane Rattenbury, MLA | Media releases «ACT Government Public Media | “Minister’s statement to the media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cmtedd.act.gov.au/open_government/inform/act_government_media_releases/rattenbury/2023/grassroots-climate-action-takes-centre-stage-with-local-community-funding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos