International
Brazil’s soccer match-fixing scandal has international reach, says investigator
SAO PAULO — The lead investigator into Brazil’s match-fixing scandal said he has uncovered possible evidence of wrongdoing by players in other countries and he hopes foreign authorities will use his teams’ findings to launch their own investigations.
Goias State District Attorney Fernando Cesconetto said in interviews with The Associated Press between Saturday and Monday that the case of Colorado Rapids midfielder Max Alves, who was reportedly named in the investigation, could be prosecuted in the United States .
There are some talks about the contacts of bookies from here with sportsmen abroad. And at the right moment it will be shared (with foreign authorities), Cesconetto said. His own club (Alves) suspended the athlete in advance after news reports from here. Dividing our investigation so that it can be investigated there is the natural course.
O Globo reported last week that Alves, who is Brazilian, had been named in the investigation. The Rapids of Major League Soccer confirmed in a statement that a player suspended in connection with the case is a member of their squad, but did not identify him. Alves has not commented publicly.
The investigation began in November, focusing on three games, and has expanded to 11 games, although some were in the lower leagues. The matches involved the second half of 2022 and the first three months of this year, the district attorney said.
Investigators said players were offered between $10,000 and $20,000 to perform specific actions, such as receiving yellow cards and awarding penalty kicks. Alleged criminals would profit on betting sites.
Local media reported that the suspected criminals mentioned having contacts in Greece and Lithuania, which Cesconetto did not confirm.
There is still a lot of material to be seen, he said. We are more focused on what happened here in Brazil.
Part of the cooperation with foreign authorities may also come through Brazil’s federal police. Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Wednesday he will launch a national investigation into match-fixing. The country’s Congress is also expected to launch its own investigation this week.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a statement that it had asked the government to investigate so that it could centralize all information related to the cases under investigation.
A series of videos broadcast by TV Globo on Sunday showed the suspects celebrating when players allegedly involved in the scheme were penalized or took penalties in Serie A, Serie B or state championship matches.
Another video showed a man holding a pistol and suggesting he might shoot Santos defender Eduardo Bauermann because the player had allegedly failed to deliver.
The AP had access to the case against Bauermann and other players. Testimony with Goia investigators suggests Bauermann exchanged text messages offering to fix matches and suggested in November that he might bring in two of his teammates to help the scheme. Bauermann’s lawyers have denied wrongdoing by their client.
Also on Monday, prosecutors at Brazil’s sports court recommended the preliminary suspension of eight players who were charged by Cesconetto last week.
One player named in media reports who has not been charged, 37-year-old right fielder Nino Paraiba, has had his contract with the American League team terminated. Other Brazilian clubs made similar decisions last week.
It’s a minority of matches, a minority of athletes who are willing to do this, said the district attorney of the state of Goias. These are people who tried to scam the betting companies as they were looking for an easy profit. And they did it in an organized and repeatable way.
___
AP Soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
