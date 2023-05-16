Ukraine: It is imperative to consider all options to reach civilians UN aid chief

Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffithssaid it was imperative that we consider all options to reach civilians, stressing that all parties to the fighting must allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid.

I call on the parties to strengthen relief efforts so that we can reach all civilians in need, he said.

Cut off from food, water, care

He noted that many communities along Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, and on the front lines of the fighting, were under siege, without access to water, food and medical care.

Just last week in Kherson, residential buildings, a school, an outpatient hospital and an elderly care facility were reported damaged, leaving many civilians in need of shelter and healthcare. And rocket attacks in Odesa hit a humanitarian storage warehouse. A Ukrainian Red Cross mobile hospital in Mykolaiv was also hit. Humanitarian supplies and vital medical equipment were destroyed.

He said no staff or volunteers were injured, but the threats continue. Civilians should not be targeted, he insisted, or the homes, schools, hospitals and buildings where they live and work.

He reiterated the need for a political solution and the importance of peace for Ukraine, with civilian casualties during Russia’s ongoing occupation of parts of the south and east rising to their highest levels in months.

Over 20,000 dead or injured

UN Office for Human Rights, OHCHR, has now verified a staggering 23,600 civilian casualties as of February 24, 2022; we all know itthe actual number is likely to be much highersaid Mr. Griffiths.

Despite the ongoing dangers, the great bravery of humanitarian workersespecially local workers, for the UN and other NGOs, means that life-saving aid continues to be delivered across the country.

He said ready3.6 million people received humanitarian aidin Ukraine in the first quarter of 2023 with around 43 inter-agency convoys delivering food and vital supplies to around 278,000 people in frontline areas so far this year, with local partners carrying out last-mile delivery and distribution.

But he said more is needed to scale our efforts. The biggest challenge remains the obstacles for himreaching all areasin Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia currently under the military control of the Russian Federation.

Full access to these areas continues to be explored through engagement with both parties.

Martin Griffiths (on screen), Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefs the Security Council meeting on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine.

Reengagement for the Black Sea Initiative

Food exported underBlack Sea Initiativealong with Russian food and fertilizer exports, continue to make a crucial contribution to global food security, he told the ambassadors.

More than30 million metric tonsof cargo are now safely exported from Ukrainian ports, of which over 55 percent went to developing countries and close to six percent directly to less developed countries.

This includes just under 600,000 metric tons of wheat transported by the World Food Program (WFP), in direct support of humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen.

Despite the progress and decline in food prices since last summer’s highs, manystill remains to be done.

Predictable supplies continue to be required for humanitarian food aid operations. The initiative refers to the export of ammonia, but this has not yet been possible.

Over the past month, there has been a major reduction in exports moving through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, due to what the UN aid chief called increasingly challenging dynamics within the Joint Coordination Center ( JCC), led by Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey. and arelated to the slowdown in operations.

He assured that intensive talks withsecure agreement for its expansion and improvements necessary to operate effectively and predictablywill continue in the coming days, with the support of the UN which will continue for the Memorandum of Understanding onfacilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports.

For the reasons I have set forth,the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative is critical, such as the re-engagement of the parties for its smooth and efficient operation. We call on all parties to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

The world is watchinghe underlined.

A fight no one can afford

He concluded by telling the Council that it was clear that neither the people of Ukraine, nor the millions around the world who have suffered as a result of economic chaos and supply chain issues, could afford a continuation of this war.

Mr. Griffiths called Security Council members and all nations, to support all efforts to end the carnage and destruction.

In the meantime, the United Nations and its humanitarian partners remain committed to protecting the lives and dignity of those affected by war and to achieving peace today, tomorrow and for as long as necessary.