International
Ukraine: It is imperative to consider all options to reach civilians UN aid chief
Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffithssaid it was imperative that we consider all options to reach civilians, stressing that all parties to the fighting must allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid.
I call on the parties to strengthen relief efforts so that we can reach all civilians in need, he said.
Cut off from food, water, care
He noted that many communities along Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, and on the front lines of the fighting, were under siege, without access to water, food and medical care.
Just last week in Kherson, residential buildings, a school, an outpatient hospital and an elderly care facility were reported damaged, leaving many civilians in need of shelter and healthcare. And rocket attacks in Odesa hit a humanitarian storage warehouse. A Ukrainian Red Cross mobile hospital in Mykolaiv was also hit. Humanitarian supplies and vital medical equipment were destroyed.
He said no staff or volunteers were injured, but the threats continue. Civilians should not be targeted, he insisted, or the homes, schools, hospitals and buildings where they live and work.
He reiterated the need for a political solution and the importance of peace for Ukraine, with civilian casualties during Russia’s ongoing occupation of parts of the south and east rising to their highest levels in months.
Over 20,000 dead or injured
UN Office for Human Rights, OHCHR, has now verified a staggering 23,600 civilian casualties as of February 24, 2022; we all know itthe actual number is likely to be much highersaid Mr. Griffiths.
Despite the ongoing dangers, the great bravery of humanitarian workersespecially local workers, for the UN and other NGOs, means that life-saving aid continues to be delivered across the country.
He said ready3.6 million people received humanitarian aidin Ukraine in the first quarter of 2023 with around 43 inter-agency convoys delivering food and vital supplies to around 278,000 people in frontline areas so far this year, with local partners carrying out last-mile delivery and distribution.
But he said more is needed to scale our efforts. The biggest challenge remains the obstacles for himreaching all areasin Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia currently under the military control of the Russian Federation.
Full access to these areas continues to be explored through engagement with both parties.
Reengagement for the Black Sea Initiative
Food exported underBlack Sea Initiativealong with Russian food and fertilizer exports, continue to make a crucial contribution to global food security, he told the ambassadors.
More than30 million metric tonsof cargo are now safely exported from Ukrainian ports, of which over 55 percent went to developing countries and close to six percent directly to less developed countries.
This includes just under 600,000 metric tons of wheat transported by the World Food Program (WFP), in direct support of humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Yemen.
Despite the progress and decline in food prices since last summer’s highs, manystill remains to be done.
Predictable supplies continue to be required for humanitarian food aid operations. The initiative refers to the export of ammonia, but this has not yet been possible.
Over the past month, there has been a major reduction in exports moving through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, due to what the UN aid chief called increasingly challenging dynamics within the Joint Coordination Center ( JCC), led by Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey. and arelated to the slowdown in operations.
He assured that intensive talks withsecure agreement for its expansion and improvements necessary to operate effectively and predictablywill continue in the coming days, with the support of the UN which will continue for the Memorandum of Understanding onfacilitation of Russian food and fertilizer exports.
For the reasons I have set forth,the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative is critical, such as the re-engagement of the parties for its smooth and efficient operation. We call on all parties to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.
The world is watchinghe underlined.
A fight no one can afford
He concluded by telling the Council that it was clear that neither the people of Ukraine, nor the millions around the world who have suffered as a result of economic chaos and supply chain issues, could afford a continuation of this war.
Mr. Griffiths called Security Council members and all nations, to support all efforts to end the carnage and destruction.
In the meantime, the United Nations and its humanitarian partners remain committed to protecting the lives and dignity of those affected by war and to achieving peace today, tomorrow and for as long as necessary.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/05/1136657
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Death of Murphy Afolabi: Nollywood pays tribute
- Google Bard adds genuine quotes to replies and more concise summaries
- Ukraine: It is imperative to consider all options to reach civilians UN aid chief
- Omaha Stroke Survivor Tells Story of Rising Infected Young People
- 6G on the maps of India! Cisco COO Maria Martine reveals details of conversation with PM Modi
- Did Bonnie Tyler have to apologize for the size of her hair? Try CRAIG BROWN’S Big Apology Quiz
- Progress of negotiations on the DGA contract; WGA says ‘the whole world is on our side’
- Blue Devils fourth after first round in Norman
- How Guns N’ Roses Redefined Fashion
- Google fixes pixel update errors causing overheating and battery drain issues
- Brazil’s soccer match-fixing scandal has international reach, says investigator
- Can Machine Learning Improve Myocardial Infarction Diagnosis?