International
Vice Media, once worth $5.7 billion, is talking about bankruptcy
Updated May 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM ET
Vice Media, the edgy digital media startup known for its provocative visual storytelling and crisp, clear voice, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early Monday.
According to PRESENTATION in a New York federal court. That group, which includes Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management, lent it $20 million to keep it afloat during the sale process, during which other lenders may make higher offers.
“This expedited court-supervised sale process will strengthen the Company and position VICE for long-term growth,” co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala wrote. STATEMENT. “We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at VICE.”
Vice Media says it intends to continue to pay remaining employees and vendors throughout the process and keep senior management in place.
The company had tried unsuccessfully to find a buyer willing to pay the asking price of more than $1 billion. Even that was a fraction of what investors once believed it was worth.
Investors valued the company, founded in 1994 as a Montreal-based punk magazine, at $5.7 billion in 2017. Vice previously attracted big-name backers, including 21st Century Fox and Disney. The latter invested a total of $400 million in the company, but wrote it off as a loss in 2019.
The bankruptcy follows layoffs and high-profile departures
Last month the company announced layoffs in its global newsroom and shuttered its international journalism brand, Vice World News. (It still employs overseas reporters, however, and tells NPR it has no plans to stop covering international news.) It also canceled its weekly broadcast program, “Vice News Tonight,” which debuted in 2016 and ran 1000 episodes in March.
The company oversees a number of brands, including women’s lifestyle site Refinery29, which it bought in 2019 for $400 million. It also owns British fashion magazine iD and in-house creative agency Virtue, among others.
Deputy Chief Executive Nancy Dubuc left the company in February after five years at the helm, a post she took during a turbulent time for the newsroom.
The editor’s account of sexual harassment and misconduct
Vice Media fired three employees in December 2017 after complaints from a handful of employees about the workplace culture.
“The behavior of these employees ranged from verbal and sexual harassment to other behavior inconsistent with our policies,” Susan Tohyama, Vice’s chief human resources officer at the time, said in a statement. company memo.
Shortly thereafter, co-founder Shane Smith resigned as CEO and the company hired Dubuc, a veteran media executive, to replace him.
“Platforms can and will change, infrastructures can become more
efficient, organized and dynamic. The numbers fluctuate,” Dubuc wrote in a memo to staff introducing himself in 2018. “In the end, though, it’s the content that each of you has a hand in creating that makes us truly great. I see endless potential in VICE.”
This February, as the board searched for buyers to acquire the company, Dubuc bid farewell to Vice staff in another internal memo praising the company’s success despite “unprecedented macroeconomic headwinds caused by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the economy,” she wrote . “I am proud to have left a better Vice than the one I joined.”
Tough times for digital media
Vice is the latest casualty in a media industry ravaged by a decline in digital advertising and changing appetites for news.
Last month BuzzFeed News, which was hailed for capturing a rare new audience and won a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in 2021, shut down.
Other newsrooms, including NPR, CNN, ABC News and Insider, have also made layoffs this year.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
