New Zealand guesthouse fire kills at least 6, PM saysExBulletin

WELLINGTON, New Zealand A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-story building in their pajamas in what the fire chief on Tuesday called “the nightmare of his worst”.

Fifty-two people had left the building, but firefighters were still trying to account for others, Wellington Fire Chief Nick Pyatt said.

Loafers Lodge resident Tala Sili told RNZ he saw smoke billowing from under his door and opened it to find the hallway pitch black.

“I was on the top floor and I couldn’t go through the corridor because there was a lot of smoke, so I jumped out of the window,” Sili said.

He said he fell onto a roof two stories below.

“It was just scary, it was really scary, but I knew I had to jump out of the window or just burn inside the building,” Sili told RNZ.

He said he was rescued from the roof by paramedics and treated for a sprained ankle.

Loafers Lodge offered basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities for people of a wide age range. Some were placed there by government agencies and were considered vulnerable because they had few resources or support networks.

The hotel is located in an industrial area and has signs on one side. Dark plumes of smoke extended up to the exterior walls on the top floor of the building.

Pyatt said firefighters were called to the hostel around 12:30 a.m. Emergency officials said the building had no fire sprinklers, which Premier Chris Hipkins said was not required in New Zealand’s building code for older buildings that would had to be repaired.

Police said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Residents told reporters that fire alarms would regularly go off in the building, possibly from people smoking or hypersensitive smoke monitors, so many initially thought it was another false alarm.

Hipkins said the building was not currently safe for police to enter and it may take some time for authorities to confirm the death toll. He told the AM morning news program that he understood six people had died and that the death toll was likely to rise. Police said they did not have an exact count, although they believed the death toll was less than 10.

“It’s an absolute tragedy. It’s a terrible situation,” the prime minister told reporters. “In full, of course, there will be a number of inquiries into what happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus has to be on dealing with the situation.”

Health authorities said two people who had been in the building were being treated at hospitals and were both in stable condition. Three others were treated and released, while a sixth patient chose to leave before receiving treatment.

Pyatt, the fire chief, said his thoughts were with the families of those who lost their lives and with the crews who saved those who could and tried to save those who could not.

“This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get any worse than this.”

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said city and government officials were helping about 50 people who escaped the fire and were in an emergency center the council set up on a running track that had showers and other equipment.

He said a number of elderly people had fled the building in only the pajamas they were wearing.

“Many are clearly shocked and confused about what happened,” he said.

Loafers Lodge is close to Wellington Regional Hospital and has 92 rooms.

The hotel offered a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, MacLean said. He didn’t have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide needed accommodation to clients.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters he had spoken to Hipkins and offered Australian assistance.

“This is a terrible human tragedy,” Albanese said. “I express my condolences on behalf of Australia to our friends in New Zealand at this very difficult time.”