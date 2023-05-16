England moves to fourth place in the international reading rankings

England was ranked fourth internationally for primary reading ability in the highly anticipated Progress in International Reading-Science Study (PIRLS) results. This continued success in PIRLS follows the focus on phonics and is driven by improvements for less able learners.

Despite the disruption from the pandemic, England’s result remained stable after significant improvements in 2011 and 2016, ranking fourth out of 43 countries that tested the benchmark group of 9-10-year-olds. Direct comparison of countries’ performance between 2016 and 2021 is complicated by the Covid-19 Disruption.

England’s score of 558 was well above the international average of 520 and the European average of 524.

The PIRLS ranking is widely regarded as the international standard for primary reading ability and is usually conducted every five years.

This success follows a series of reforms to improve reading standards, including the introduction of PhonicsScreeningCheck and the introduction of the English Hubs programme. To celebrate England’s performance, Schools Minister Nick Gibb visited a leading English centre, the Jerry Clay Academy in Wakefield, to take part in a literacy class and see first-hand the improvement in reading standards.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Increasing literacy rates is central to our plan to grow the economy, one of my top 5 priorities, so it’s great to see England rise to fourth place in the international rankings for reading. These results also show a welcome narrowing of the achievement gap between boys and girls and the highest and lowest performing students. This shows that our approach is working. Thanks to our excellent teachers, our relentless pursuit of standards, the pioneering English Hubs program and the introduction of the Screening Phonics Check – more children are reading with confidence and reaching their potential. While there is always more progress to be made, students and teachers across the country should be extremely proud of this achievement today.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said:

Raising standards in literacy has been a long-term priority for governments and our focus over the last decade has been on improving the teaching of reading through the tried and tested phonics approach. With the introduction of the PhonicsScreening Check and the English Hubs programme, we have given students across the country a solid foundation in reading, and as today’s results show, an internationally recognized foundation. I am grateful to all the teachers and assistants who have made this possible. They not only provide their students with skills vital to success in their later education, but also a lifelong love and respect for one of life’s greatest pleasures.

The Department for Education introduced PhonicsScreeningCheck in 2012, to ensure every 6-year-old is on track with their reading. In 2012, only 58% reached the expected standard, by 2019 just before the pandemic this had reached 82%.

The 60 million English Hubs program was introduced in 2018 and is designed to develop expertise in teaching reading in schools. Primary schools work with partner schools by modeling best practice and providing expert tutors to help them raise standards in reading aloud. Analysis published today shows that partner schools supported by the English Hubs Program outperformed other schools by around 7 percentage points in their Phonics Screening tests.

PIRLS also showed that the gender gap, between the results of boys and girls, and the achievement gap, between the highest and lowest performing students, are continuing to narrow. Likewise, the achievement gap between students who like reading a lot and those who don’t like reading has also narrowed to an all-time low, meaning that even students who don’t like reading are still good at it.

Our robust approach to teaching early reading proved essential to protecting reading skills from the disruption of Covid-19. Only 11 of the 43 countries that tested pupils of the same age in PIRLS2021 were able to avoid significant declines in their results, including England.

The pandemic caused disruptions to the study itself, with some countries testing standard-age students in 2021, others delaying testing by 6 months and testing older children, and others delaying testing by an entire year. To minimize disruption to schools during the pandemic, England tested a year later in 2022 meaning England was testing the standard age group, allowing direct comparisons to be made.

The IEA, the organizers of the study, decided not to make direct comparisons with countries that delayed the assessment and tested older children. This means that countries such as Ireland and Northern Ireland are not featured in the main rankings, although their results are still available to view.