Akito Kawahara remembers being eight years old when he went on a special tour of the insect collection at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. He marveled at the large array of fixed insects before pausing in front of a large photograph of the butterfly family tree.

A number of spots on that tree, without him, were empty.

“Just seeing that, realizing that the scientists in these museums still don’t know these basic things I’ll never forget that day,” Kawahara says.

That moment ignited a lifelong passion in Kawahara to fill in those gaps and determine where these charismatic insects originated. Now, he’s a little closer to an answer. His latest research shows that butterflies probably first flapped their wings in what is now western North America or Central America.

“We were surprised,” he says Kawahara, now curator of butterflies and moths at the University of Florida. Before that, “people had thought that butterflies originated somewhere in Asia.”



This change probably occurred about 100 million years ago, when a rogue line of moths moved toward the day. findings, published in the diary Nature Ecology and Evolutionshed light on the origins of this extraordinary group of insects that now populate the globe with 19,000 different species.

Butterflies first evolved from moths when they it started feeding on nectar of new types of flowering plants usually available during the day. This change allowed these insects to lose their earth tones in favor of the riot of color they are known for today, which often act to attract mates or warn predators that they are poisonous.

The origin of a butterfly scientist

The new discovery about the origins of these insects is as much an origin story of the world’s butterflies as it is Kawahara’s.

When he was a boy, he and his father, an artist ACTIvE my friend, went in search of butterflies every weekend. One day when he was eight years old, Kawahara was standing next to his father in a neighborhood in Tokyo.

“And this unusual brown butterfly lands next to the road,” Kawahara recalls. “My dad said, ‘Oh, that’s a snub-nosed butterfly.’ I said, ‘Oh my god. I’ve read about these things, but I’ve never caught one. So my hands were shaking. I had my butterfly net in my hand, and I ran over to it and caught it.”

This was the beginning of Kawahara’s butterfly collection. “I still have that specimen,” he says. “And the handwriting from when I was eight is on the label. It’s a very important specimen to me.”

Kawahara split his childhood between Tokyo and New York where, later that year, his father took him on that fateful trip to the American Museum of Natural History.

“I remember walking through those amazing collections,” he says, “and seeing all these butterflies and moths in these drawers.”



That family tree he spotted on the office door revealed gaps in scientists’ knowledge that even a wealth of donkey-winged specimens had yet to fill.

He credits his father for shaping his life and inspiring him to turn his passion for these insects into a profession. In the years that passed, the questions of where butterflies first appeared, how they evolved, and how they spread around the world only grew in importance to him.

“There are many butterflies now that are threatened,” explains Kawahara. “And understanding how these butterflies are related to each other serves as a framework to help us conserve them.”

It is also important for the conservation of flowers and plants that rely on butterfly pollination and bird species that depend on butterflies for food.

“When we lose our butterflies, we lose our birds,” he says Adriana Briscoean evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in the study.

A worldwide research effort

To piece together that butterfly family tree, Kawahara worked with nearly 90 colleagues from six continents to collect DNA from all butterfly species.

“I felt like I was a kid again,” he says.

He traveled to the rainforests of the Amazon, the dry savannahs of Mozambique and returned to Tokyo. He climbed the Andes to look for rare species. He even caught a sulfur yellow butterfly the size of a silver dollar outside his office in Gainesville, Florida.

All he and his team needed for the DNA analysis was a small part of one of the six legs of each butterfly. “It’s not harmful,” says Kawahara. “And often, we can release the butterfly and that butterfly is still okay.”

Most of the butterflies the research team studied were fixed specimens in museum collections. The oldest was from 1946, a brown butterfly with white fringes, captured in South Africa.

They used four supercomputers to carry out genetic analysis of the DNA they had collected from 92% of all groups of butterflies. And after nearly a decade of work, Kawahara had the family tree he had wanted since he was a boy.

That result combined with knowing where butterflies are found today, plus the age and location of some rare butterfly fossils, helped him and his colleagues figure out where butterflies began about hundreds of millions of years ago.

“We were able to show that the place where the butterflies originated was probably North or Central America,” he says. “In the end, it’s not Asia, it’s not Africa, it’s not Europe.”

When butterflies first evolved, they fed on legumes. They then likely flew their way to South America, dispersing in waves across Asia, Australia, India, Africa and finally, 30 million years ago, Europe. This radiation resulted in the kaleidoscope of butterfly species we know today.

“It’s an incredibly rich picture of the movement of butterflies, some of the most beautiful organisms on the planet,” says Briscoe. She adds that it’s worth analyzing some of the remaining groups of butterflies that didn’t make it into this analysis. “These missing groups,” she says, “may help pinpoint the origins of butterflies in the Americas.”

Briscoe says she has another reason to be excited about these findings.

“More than any other place in the world, butterflies were sacred to the ancient people of Mesoamerica,” she says. “They were thought to be the spirits of ancestors.”

For Kawahara, the ancestor that comes to mind is his father, of course. He told his father about the project in early 2014. “He said, ‘This is great,'” Kawahara recalls, “and wished me luck.”

That was the last time the two men spoke. His father died two days later.

Kawahara says one way he remembers her is through his personal butterfly collection, which now numbers 20,000 specimens. “It’s kind of like your diary,” he says. “It’s really touching.”

Each butterfly is a reminder for Kawahara of a moment in time where he can stand by his father once more.