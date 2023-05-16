New Zealand hostel fire: At least six dead after fire engulfs Wellington hostel









Authorities in New Zealand are still trying to determine how many people died in a fire that ripped through a hostel in the capital Wellington overnight, killing at least six. Fire crews were called to the Loafers Lodge in the city center just after midnight local time and found the top floor of the four-storey building well alight, according to a statement from Fire and Emergency New Zealand. As firefighters battled the blaze, 52 people were evacuated, but it is not clear how many people were inside at the time. Late Monday, members of the Urban Search and Rescue Squad were still determining whether the building was safe to search. It is not clear what caused the fire. Tala Sili, who was staying at the hostel, told CNN affiliate Radio NZ the experience was really scary. He said he saw smoke coming from under his door on the top floor of the hostel and jumped two stories onto the roof of a nearby building, where he was eventually rescued by medics and treated for a sprained ankle. local politician Paul Eagle told RNZ the transient nature of many of the building’s occupants was making it difficult for authorities to determine who may have been inside the building during the fire. It’s not unusual that they won’t know exactly who is there at the time because people can come and go all the time, MP Rongotai told RNZ. It is a simple place, there is a roof over their heads, a simple dwelling. According to Loafers Lodge’s website, the hotel offers 92 rooms with common areas, kitchens and laundry within walking distance of Wellington Hospital in Newtown. Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson told reporters that many residents had lost absolutely everything they had. New Zeland Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the site on Tuesday and expressed his condolences to the victims and their loved ones. “We haven’t seen an event of this magnitude for a long time,” he said. A mayoral relief fund has been set up through the Wellington City Mission for those affected by the fire Wellington Mayor Tory The family told reporters. Most of the evacuees from the hostel were taken to a safe haven where they were given food, shelter and warm blankets, Whanau said in a video shared on her Facebook page. At a news conference, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had spoken to Hipkins and offered to help as needed. I expressed my condolences on behalf of Australia to our friends in New Zealand at this very difficult time, Albanese told reporters in Melbourne. Of course, any help, as always, will be available from Australia to New Zealand.

