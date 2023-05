Local government at the forefront of service transformation

Calling for impacts on the workforce to be a key consideration in any further reforms Councils are uniquely placed to be a key partner in the Scottish Government’s public service reform program and must be further empowered to better support local service delivery, COSLA said today (Monday). Responding to the Finance and Public Administration Committee’s call for views on public service reform, COSLA – together with the Chief Executives of the Local Authority Association and Council Finance Directors – have highlighted the efficiency and important reforms that councils across Scotland has already done so in response to successive cuts in real terms to core funding for more than a decade. Commenting today COSLA President Shona Morrison said: “In our response, COSLA welcomes the Scottish Government’s renewed commitment to working in partnership with Local Government to deliver on shared priorities, including tackling child poverty and achieving of a straight transition to net zero. “Also, as the largest employer in many parts of Scotland, our response also warns of the potential impact on staff – and the damaging effects on communities – of seeking ever more efficiencies as demand for services continues to grow. Local government remains the buffer between our communities and real hardship for many people and as this submission illustrates our ability to be that buffer is in large part a result of how innovative we have been in terms of transforming services.” Cleland Sneddon from the Association of Local Authority Chief Executives (SOLACE) said: “It will be hugely encouraging if the Scottish Government delivers on its commitment to work with Local Government to deliver the services that people living in all areas depend on our council. in. This will need councils to be properly empowered to use our unique local democratic accountability and our knowledge of needs in each area to deliver effective and quality services, with a clear focus on early intervention and prevention. “Local government understands and supports the Scottish Government’s public service reform agenda, but if we are to be key partners in achieving further improvements and getting the most for public spending, in addition to greater empowerment, we will we need fair and sustainable funding. Make sure the good intention becomes a reality.” Kirsty Flanagan on behalf of CIPFA Finance Directors said: “It is important to be clear that reform is not new to Local Government. We have delivered significant efficiencies and new ways of working over the past decade, partly because we have had to in response to real cuts to core funding, but partly because we are committed to continuous improvement and achieving better outcomes locally . for individuals and communities. We would welcome more flexibility in our funding to allow us to achieve further innovation and maximize the impact of public spending.” Read the full answer: COSLA’s response to the Public Service Reform consultation. Find more information on the investigation of the Public Service Reform Committee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosla.gov.uk/news/2023/local-government-at-the-forefront-of-service-transformation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos