CITC launches mentoring program as part of Mental Health Awareness week





The City in the Community (CITC) is proud to once again be supporting Mental Health Awareness week, a week-long initiative which aims to create a conversation about mental wellbeing.

Club news

To mark the occasion, the Clubs charity has launched a new bespoke mentoring program in partnership with the NHS for young people aged 8-18 with mild to moderate mental health needs. The mentoring offer includes 8-10 weeks of 1-2-1 mentoring, providing support and guidance, with the aim of achieving a positive mental health outcome for each young person. Young people will be referred to the program by M-Thrive Navigators, based in GP surgeries in north and south Manchester. Jason El-Kaleh, Community Outreach Officer said: Our new PCN mentoring offer is breaking new ground, using relationships within the NHS and RMCH CAMHS to provide holistic support to young people across Greater Manchester . “Our mentors are involved in the community, providing support and guidance to young people with mild to moderate mental health needs. The new mentoring program falls under CITCs City Thrive programme, which aims to harness the power of football to normalize stigmatized conversations around mental health topics through a mix of educational workshops and one-on-one mentoring. Jane Davis, CITCs CAMHS Clinician further commented: I am delighted that CITC and RMCH CAMHS have been able to further strengthen their successful working relationship as part of this innovative project developing new pathways between Primary Care, CAMHS and CITC to ensure we support the mental health needs of children and young people at the earliest opportunity. Over the past two weekends, Manchester City have taken part in their first Premier League Inside Matters campaign, with their final home game against Leeds dedicated to the campaign. The Inside Matters campaign reinforced the League’s and clubs’ commitment to supporting the mental wellbeing of players, fans and those in the community, and encouraged fans to continue the conversation on mental health by speaking up and listening to others.

