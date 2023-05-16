International
Cop28 host UAE’s approach is dangerous, says former UN climate chief | Cop28
The UAE’s approach to the Cop28 climate summit it will chair in November is too dangerous and a direct threat to the survival of vulnerable nations, according to the former UN climate chief.
Christiana Figueres, who was instrumental in delivering the landmark climate agreement in Paris in 2015, also said the country holding the presidency of the UN summit cannot state its position and must be neutral.
The UAE is a major oil and gas producer, and the designated president of the Cop28 summit is Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the head of the UAE’s national oil and gas company, Adnoc.
Figueres was answering one the speech of Al Jaber in which he said: We must be laser-focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, phasing out sustainable and affordable zero-carbon alternatives.
She was widely interpreted means using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to capture CO2 emissions, rather than completely removing fossil fuels themselves. The fact that emissions are in that sentence is very troubling, Figueres said The Anger and Optimism Podcast she cooperates.
So he’s trying to dance on two dance floors at once. He’s trying to say: Look, we fossil fuel producers are going to be responsible for our emissions through increased carbon capture and storage. And we, or the Police presidency, will also support zero-carbon alternatives.
The fact that he thinks that [fossil fuel] The energy used today will continue to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future, I can see that from the perspective of the UAE, Figueres said, adding that the foreseeable is a long time.
But from the perspective of the police president, it is very dangerous. I just don’t see most countries, and certainly not vulnerable countries, being willing to support the police president on this because it’s a direct threat to their survival.
When you are the president of the Police, you cannot present the position of the country you come from. You must be able to be neutral.
The world must be torn apart Co.2 emissions by 45% by 2030 to have a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C. Figueres said: We do not have commercially available and viable CCS in the next five to seven years. It just won’t happen. We have a question of time here, in addition to a question of morality.
Al Jaber’s appointment as Cop28 president in January attracted considerable criticism. The Guardian revealed in April that the UAE has the world’s third-largest oil and gas expansion plans, surpassed only by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Scientists agree that most fossil fuel reserves must stay in the ground to meet the climate targets of the Paris agreement, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) saying new fossil fuel projects starting after 2021 are not in in accordance with the achievement of net zero emissions by 2050. .
A spokesperson for Cop28 said Al Jaber was committed to leading an impartial process that gives space to all [countries] express their views and find a common language. He said it was a misconception to think the phrase phasing out fossil fuel emissions referred only to CCS, noting Al Jaber’s call to triple renewable energy capacity and double hydrogen production by 2030, while that uses CCS to decarbonize heavy-emitting industries where other options were not viable. .
The focus on ending fossil fuel emissions responds to immediate decarbonisation needs in a pragmatic, practical and realistic way, especially given that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the IEA predict that fossil fuels will play a role in the energy mix by in 2050 within a 1.5C Pathway, the Cop28 spokesperson said.
That’s why [Al Jaber] has also called on the oil and gas industry to up its game, zero methane emissions by 2030 and align to net zero by 2050.
Head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, said on Saturday: Many were hit hard by rising energy prices in 2022. But for the oil and gas industry, it was a year of record profits. Now is the time to use it for wider benefit.
He said emissions from oil and gas industry operations produced 15% of global emissions, but these could be reduced by 60% by 2030 with $600 billion in investment. [That is] far less than the trillions of dollars the industry raked in last year, Birol said.
This is a moment of truth: if the oil and gas industry wants to be taken seriously in the climate debate, it needs to clean up its act. Hosted by a major oil and gas producer, Cop28 in the United Arab Emirates is a unique opportunity [for the industry] to demonstrate a real commitment to reducing emissions.
Figueres also sharply criticized the global fossil fuel industry and its staggering profits in a the second last podcast.
She said: What amazes me is that the oil and gas industry seems to make no effort to get on the right side of history. They are just flaunting their profits in front of everyone without any sensitivity to the impact of this.
These unprecedented gains are not being used by humanity. They are put to the use of the industry and its shareholders a very small part of humanity. I am actually outraged that this is the choice they have made.
The oil and gas industry has averaged $1 trillion a year in net profit for the past 50 years.
