Coastal Award for Sandhaven this summer

The Seaside Awards act as quality marks for beaches and mean that those who visit them can be confident that they are well maintained, clean and safe, meeting the highest environmental standards as well as stringent international quality standards. washing water. Councilor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighborhoods at South Tyneside Council, said: “We are extremely proud of our beautiful beaches, we are delighted that Sandhaven has retained the Seaside Award again this year. “Visitors to a beach flying Seaside Award can be assured that the space is clean, safe and meets the highest environmental standards. “Sandhaven’s success in meeting the requirements of this award is testament to all those who work incredibly hard throughout the year – staff, partners, businesses and community volunteers – to ensure our coast looks great and is maintained to a standard that keeps people coming back time and time again. “We would encourage anyone visiting our coastline to support us by disposing of their litter responsibly and helping to keep it clean and tidy for others to enjoy.” Sandhaven is one of 128 beaches in England to receive a Seaside Award this year. Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, Allison, Ogden-Newton OBE, said: “We want to recognize and applaud everyone who has worked so hard to protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches. “The collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses all contribute to the success of these sites in achieving the extremely high standards required.” The Seaside Awards are given to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of the coastline. For more information about Sandhaven Beach visit www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk

